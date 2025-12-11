Looking for how to make the Omega Old-Fashioned Donut in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension?

This Omega Old-Fashioned Donut in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension guide will explain the ingredients you need to create the Omega Old-Fashioned Donut, which is required for capturing Groudon in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

If you missed the instructions during the mission, this Omega Old-Fashioned Donut in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension guide will explain which flavours are required, and how you can achieve them, as well as tips for finding berries if you’re missing the specific ones you’ll need for the Omega Old-Fashioned Donut.

How to make the Omega Old-Fashioned Donut

The Omega Old-Fashioned Donut in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension requires you to use Hyperspace berries.

You’ll need to combine the correct berries to get a flavour profile that has 260 points in sweet, 160 points in spicy, 160 points in sour, 20 in bitter and 260 in fresh. You can see how many points each donut gives in each section before you add it to the mix.

If you don’t have enough of the correct Hyper Berries to complete the mix, you’ll have to hunt for them in Hyperspace Lumiose. The best way to find berries is by destroying the floating Poké Balls in each of the Hyperspace Lumiose areas. When you complete all three tasks in this Hyperspace Lumiose zones, you’ll also get the chance to smash a large gold Pokeball, which yields the best results.

Once you have the correct berries for the Omega Old-Fashioned Donut in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension, you can make sure you’re on the right track by checking for the small ticks next to each flavour profile while making the donuts. When you have 5 ticks, you can make the donut.

Catching Groudon

Once you’ve made the Omega Old-Fashioned Donut in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension, you’ll be given a task to go to a new Hyperspace Lumiose rift and take on the Legendary Hoenn Pokémon.

Like Kyogre, the Groudon fight will have two forms. First, you’ll battle the Pokémon in its standard version, then, once you’ve defeated it, you’ll have to fight Primal Groudon, which is tougher.

Defeat both versions of Groudon, and you’ll get a free shot at catching the Legendary Pokémon.

That’s how you make the Omega Old-Fashioned Donut in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension and catch Groudon.