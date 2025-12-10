Wondering how to make the Bad Dreams Cruller in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension?

The Bad Dreams Cruller is a crucial item required to complete the story of Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension. While the rest of the donuts that you will bake in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension are very self-explanatory, this Bad Dreams Cruller is harder to bake.

In this Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension Bad Dreams Cruller guide, we’ll explain how to make the Bad Dreams Cruller, and which berries you’ll need to complete this task, and unlock the final main mission in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension.

How to make the Bad Dreams Cruller in Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension

During the conclusion of the Hyperspace Lumiose Survey No. 6 mission, one of the final missions in the game, you’ll be told that you have to make the Bad Dreams Cruller in order to proceed to the final battle against Darkrai.

When you approach Ansha, you’ll be given an option that reads “I’d like to try that Cruller recipe.” This is the only option that will accurately tell you if you’re using the correct ingredients. In the cutscene before this option opens up, you’ll be told that you have to create a Bad Dreams Cruller using a certain amount of Spicy, Sweet, Sour, Bitter and Fresh ingredients.

Sour needs the most points, followed by spicy and sweet. You’ll only need a small amount of bitter and fresh to complete the Bad Dreams Cruller. You’ll be able to tell if you have enough of the particular ingredient via a small tick that will appear to that specific taste.

You’ll need powerful berries in order to complete this item. These can be found in Hyperspace Lumiose, specifically from the large golden Poké Balls that appear when you complete all of the missions in one visit to Hyperspace. You can also find individual berries in the smaller Poké Balls in Hyperspace Lumiose.

Look out for Hyper berries, like the Hyper Kasib and the Hyper Tanga, as these will give you the sour and spicy score you will need. Unfortunately, there’s no way currently to engineer which berries will appear, and you’ll have to do some grinding to find what you need.

Once you’ve got all of your ingredients and you have a tick in all of the 5 zones, make the item. You’ll be given the unique Bad Dreams Cruller, which will let you access the next mission.