Here’s how to make the Alpha Old-Fashioned Donut in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension?

In this Alpha Old-Fashioned Donut in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension guide, we will explain the ingredients you need to create the Alpha Old-Fashioned Donut, which is required for capturing Kyogre in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

If you’re ready to catch Kyogre, but you missed the quick instructions during the start of the mission itselfs, this Alpha Old-Fashioned Donut in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension guide will explain which flavours are required, and how you can achieve them, as well as tips for finding berries if you’re missing the specific ones you’ll need for the Alpha Old-Fashioned Donut.

How to make the Alpha Old-Fashioned Donut

The Alpha Old-Fashioned Donut in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension requires you to use Hyperspace berries.

You’ll need to combine the correct berries to get a flavour profile that has 50 points in sweet, 50 in spicy, 210 in sour, 180 in bitter and 370 in fresh.

If you’ve got to this point in the story and you don’t have enough of the correct Hyper Berries to complete the mix, you’ll have to hunt for them in Hyperspace Lumiose. This is an annoying loop as in order to hunt in Hyperspace Lumiose you have to use some lower-powered berries, so this part of the quest can take a long time.

The best way to find berries is by destroying the floating Poké Balls in each of the Hyperspace Lumiose areas. When you complete all three tasks in this Hyperspace Lumiose zones, you’ll also get the chance to smash a large gold Pokeball, which yields the best results. We’d reccomend making sure you destroy every floating Pokeball, even after you’ve completed the task in Hyperspace Lumiose, as they still yiel Hyper Berries.

Once you have the correct berries for the Alpha Old-Fashioned Donut in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension, you can make sure you’re on the right track by checking for the small ticks next to each flavour profile while making the donuts. When you have 5 ticks, you can make the donut.

Catching Kyogre

Once you’ve made the Alpha Old-Fashioned Donut in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension, you’ll be given a task to go to a new Hyperspace Lumiose rift and take on the Legendary Hoenn Pokémon.

Like Kyogre, the Kyogre fight will have two forms. First, you’ll battle the Pokémon in its standard version, then, once you’ve defeated it, you’ll have to fight Primal Kyogre , which is tougher. Use an electric-type Pokemon for good coverage across both of Kyogre’s forms. You’ll also have some NPC help.

Defeat both versions of Kyogre, and you’ll get a free shot at catching the Legendary Pokémon.

That’s how you make the Alpha Old-Fashioned Donut in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension and catch Kyogre.