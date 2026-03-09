Pokémon Pokopia: How to make paint with the Crush speciality

Wondering how to make paint in Pokémon Pokopia? You’ve come to the right place.

Pokémon Pokopia lets you change the color of hundreds of different items by applying paint to them, but you might be unaware of how to make the paint itself. In this guide, we’ll explain where you have to progress in Pokémon Pokopia to unlock the ability to make paint, and which Pokémon can help

So read on to find out how to make paint in Pokémon Pokopia.

How to make paint in Pokémon Pokopia

To make paint in Pokémon Pokopia, you must first progress the game to the point where you’ve unlocked Bleak Beach.

Bleak Beach is one of the two areas in the game that unlock after you’ve completed the first Important Request in Withered Wasteland. Head here and then go towards the back of the zone towards the massive cruise ship that’s sitting in the water.

You’ll see Smearguru, a new variant of Smeargle that’s exclusive to Pokémon Pokopia. Speak to Smearguru and he’ll request that you help him. One of the things Smearguru needs you to do is to bring him paint.

But to make paint in Pokémon Pokopia, you’ll need a Pokémon with the Crush Speciality.

You’ll be able to find a Pokémon with the Crush Speciality in Bleak Beach, or in Withered Wasteland. You can find Pawmo by building the Tantalizing restaurant habitat.

This habitat requires you to combine any seat, any table, a menu board, and a lepa berry on a plate. You can find the majority of this habitat in a small house near the center of the town. Look for the one with the menu board outside it, and add the other pieces of the habitat, which are easy to find/craft.

Once you have Pawmo, speak to them and give them berries. This is how you make paint in Pokémon Pokopia. You can also make paint balloons by combining several pots of paint.

Later in Pokémon Pokopia you’ll be able to directly buy paint from the Pokémon Center shop, but this is a late-game unlock, so until then, use Smearguru to make paint.

How to change item color in Pokémon Pokopia

To change the color of an item in Pokémon Pokopia, take it to Smearguru.

If there’s a item you’d like to refresh, simply take it to Smearguru, and if you have enough of the correct paint color, Smeaguru can paint it for you.