What is the best way to make money in GTA 6?

GTA 6 is finally here and players around the world are getting a chance to jump in to the world of Grand Theft Auto 6 after 13 years. However in GTA 6, money isn’t easy to get early in the game, and as such players have been looking for a way to make money fast in GTA 6.

In this guide we’ll list the best ways to make money and GTA 6 from early game stick-ups which you can do almost from the start of the game, to later-game bank robberies which will yield the highest rewards but are also the most difficult.

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How to make money in GTA 6

Stick-Ups

Robbing groceries stores in Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the fastest ways to make money though you might not make a lot of it. Every groceries store in the game can be robbed. You can do this by going up to the cashier and sticking them up with a weapon. To do this approach, the cashier and hold the L2 button.

This will aim your gun at the cashier without firing however at this point you can now interact with the cashier and threaten them which will cause them to open the cash register. You won’t get a lot of cash doing it this way, however there is little police response when you rob groceries stores. Some grocery stores also have a safe in the back room or you can access by kicking down the door or forcing the employee to open it for you.

If that safe has a code you can often find the code on a post-it note located near the safe, or you can threaten the employee and you will get an option to ask them about the safe code. Eventually the police will be contacted and they will turn up at the store but by that point you should be long gone.

It’s also worth noting that a lot of grocery stores have secret rooms of that sometimes include gang activity. you can tell if one of the grocery stores has a secret room by checking the minimap if there is a room that you haven’t accessed yet try picking the lock off the door or going back outside and checking another entrance.

Gang Hideouts and Drugs



When you first get the ability to sell drugs, you can start robbing gang hideouts which often contain large amounts of various drugs that sell for a lot of money. This is by far one of the best ways to make money in GTA 6. The type of drug that the gang hideout is hiding has a huge effect on what it is worth for example things like weed are fairly cheap, but things like crystal and cocaine are far more expensive.

You will know you are near a gang hideout because when will drive past and a yellow icon will appear on your map. At this point it is worth checking out what is there and if you check on the map you can also see the valuables that are available and that gang hideout

If you steal drugs from a gang hideout you will have to physically take them to somewhere that you can sell them. However, later in the game if you do a lot of drug selling, some buyers will allow you to drop the drugs and a garage. Keep in mind, however, they will arrange a pick up and this means they will take a bigger cut of the money.

Pawn Shops and Jewelry Stores

Robbing jewellery stores and pawn shops is also a great way to make money in GTA 6. Howeverm these jewelry stores and pawn shops often have a high level of security so you are going to want to do some reconnaissance before you attempt to rob them.

A lot of jewelry shops can be accessed from the back of the shop, where you will also be able to disable their security systems or if they have CCTV camera footage, you can destroy it. Doing this will delay the response time of the police, which is important because stealing from jewelry shops or pawn shops gets you a higher wanted level than stealing from a grocery store.

Main Story Missions

One of the best ways to make money and Grand Theft Auto 6 is by completing main story missions. Often these main story missions will give you a big chunk of cash, so it’s worth doing as many of them as you can.

This also applies to side missions which often provide you with a lot of cash. Just remember to take it to the bank to put in your account or it could be a lost if you are arrested or die. If you don’t have a bank account yet, check out our guide to Buck Me.

Selling Cars

Another great way to make money in GTA 6 is to sell cars. You will gain the ability to sell cars to Moses when you reach chapter 2 of GTA 6. He will take cars that do not have a tracker on them. On average you will get between $1000 and $5,000 dollars per car that you sell to Moses.

After you sell a car to Moses there is a cooldown period where you can no longer sell cars to him however if you sleep at the safe house this cooldown period will elapse. Later in the game you can sell higher value cars to another prominent side character that is introduced and a later chapter .

Bank Robberies

The ultimate way to make money and Grand Theft Auto 6 is to rob a banks. You won’t be able to rob banks straight away, in fact you will have to wait until you get the dye pack jammer during a mission where you rob a bank with a prominent side character. After this, you can rob banks whenever you like and it is by far the easiest way to make a huge amount of money in the game.

Bank robberies are split up into several sections. There are basic cash drawers which you can get by threatening the tellers, there are safe which hide large numbers of marked bills, and then there are the bank vaults which house the largest amounts of money and in the game.

With that being said, because of the amount of money you can get from robbing a bank, actually robbing a bank is also one of the most difficult things to do in the game. The police response is huge as soon as they are called so make sure you’re escape plan is well fought through because you will have a huge wanted level from the second that you leave the bank.