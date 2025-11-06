Mega Delphox is now available in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

The fire/psychic Pokémon can be earned in Pokémon Legends Z-A starting today, with the beginning of the second season of Ranked Battles. In this Mega Delphox guide, we’ll explain how to get the new Pokémon.

Be quick, as Mega Delphox is only available for a limited time.

How to get Mega Delphox in Pokémon Legends Z-A

To get Mega Delphox in Pokémon Legends Z-A, you will need Delphoxite, which can be achieved in Ranked Battles.

The second of the three Kalos starter Megas is now available in Pokémon Legends Z-A, and like Mega Greninja, it’s available via Ranked Battles.

Ranked Battles Season 2 is available now, and will continue until Wednesday, 26 November 2025, at 05:59 UTC.

Players will earn Delphoxite, the item required to Mega Evolve Delphox, at Rank S.

As an additional bonus for players who missed it the first time, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Greninjite—the Mega Stone required to Mega Evolve Greninja—will also be redistributed as a promotion reward for reaching Rank Y.

Shiny Mega Delphox

Shiny Mega Delphox is also available for those lucky enough to find a Shiny Fennekin.

For tips on how to hunt for Shiny Fennekin in Pokémon Legends Z-A, you can check out our many Shiny Hunting guides.

Getting the Shiny Charm makes this process even easier, so we recommend checking out our Shiny Charm Grind guide.