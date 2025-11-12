This guide will show you how to get Diancie in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Diancie is a mythical Pokémon that debuted in the Pokémon X & Y era, as an event Pokémon.

A new side mission has been released for Pokémon Legends Z-A that will give players access to the Mythical Pokémon, and this guide will explain to you exactly how to start the mission and catch the Pokémon.

So read on to find out how to get Diancie in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

How to get Diancie in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Diancie is now available in Pokémon Legends Z-A via Mystery Gift.

In order to get Diancie in Pokémon Legends Z-A, players must claim the Dianicite via the Mystery Gift option in-game.

Once players have claimed their Diancite via Mystery Gift, they can visit the Looker Bureau, where Mimi the Espurr—Emma’s partner Pokémon—will take a special interest in the Mega Stone, setting an extra side mission in motion.

This side mission will see the player follow Espurr around the city until eventually it encounters Diancie and two Carbink. Defeat the two Carbink and catch the Diancie to complete the quest. Simply defeating Diancie won’t finish the quest, as the quest will restart until you’ve caught it. Diancie is Pokémon 231 in the Pokédex.

Completing this mission allows players to add Diancie to their team, then use the Diancite stone to Mega Evolve it into Mega Diancie, unveiling its radiant Mega Evolution in battle.

There are even more Mythical and Legendary Pokémon that are missing from the game that have side mission data associated with them, but it’s currently unknown when they will be released officially for Pokémon Legends Z-A.