Wondering where you can get Concrete in Pokémon Pokopia? You’re not alone.

Concrete is one of the final building materials that you’ll get access to in Pokémon Pokopia. It’s needed for a few Important Requests in the Sparkling Skylands, including the one to rebuild Celadon Tower.

While Pokémon Pokopia does tell you where to get the resource, if you missed the instructions, it can be a bit confusing, especially in the context of the other resources in the game. However, we’ve got you covered in this guide.

So read on to find out how to get Concrete in Pokémon Pokopia.

How to get Concrete in Pokémon Pokopia

If you’re struggling to find Concrete, it’s probably because you need to find a very specific Pokémon and a piece of equipment. To create Concrete, you need a Concrete Mixer, and access to a Pokémon with the Crush Speciality.

Consult our list of every Speciality in Pokémon Pokopia if you’re curious which Pokémon have the Crush Speciality.

You’ll be directed roughly on how to do this during the course of the game, but in case you missed it, the easiest way to do this is by finding Conkeldurr.

Conkeldurr can be found in the Sparkling Skylands in the Construction-site generator. There’s already a furnace in the Sparkling Skylands, all you need to do is bring over Iron Pipes and an Iron Scaffold. You can find both in Sparkling Skylands or at the entrance to Rocky Ridges.

Once you’ve found Conkeldurr, you need to build a Concrete Mixer. The Concrete Mixer requires 2 Iron Ingots, which you probably have plenty of by now.

Once you’ve made your Concrete Mixer, place it down near water (the game will tell you if it’s placed in an appropriate area for it to work, and then add Limestone. The Sparkling Skylands has thousands of blocks of limestone, literally, so you won’t have to travel far. You can see what it looks like in the image below.