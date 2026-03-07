Wondering how to get Bricks in Pokémon Pokopia? Bricks are one of the many resources in Pokémon Pokopia that you’ll need a special Pokémon to help you with.

In this guide, we’ll explain which Pokémon can help you, and some tips on how to find the ingredient you’ll need to make Bricks.

If you’re looking up how to get Bricks, you’ve probably just landed in Bleak Beach, and you need them to repair the Meowth habitat.

How to get Bricks in Pokémon Pokopia

To get Bricks in Pokémon Pokopia, you need to give Squishy Clay to Torchic, or any Pokémon with the Burn speciality.

You can check a Pokémon’s speciality by checking our complete list of every speciality in Pokémon Pokopia, but by the time you meet Torchic as part of the main story, you’ll have already met Charmander, so you have at least one other Pokémon with the speciality you need.

There’s a good chance you already have Squishy Clay if you’ve done some exploring, but if you’re still looking for it, you’re in the right place, Bleak Beach.

Squishy Clay can be found in clay blocks, which are common in Bleak Beach. In the image below, you can see what they look like in-game. They have a slightly lighter brown colour than the cliff face rock. You can break these with either Rocksmash or Rollout.

And that’s how you get Bricks in Pokémon Pokopia. You’ll need them for this request from Meowth, and you’ll need them for a mission that’s later in the game. Remember, if you need a lot of bricks, your best bet is to find many Pokémon with the Burn ability near each other, and give them a small amount of Squishy Clay each, bringing the completion time down significantly.

Now that you have the Bricks, you can repair Meowth habitat, and you can also build Bricks of your own to decorate your homes, or whatever else you want. There will be build kits later in the game that specifically need bricks, too.