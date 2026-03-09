How to find Lugia in Pokémon Pokopia and Silver Feathers explained

Do you need to find Lugia in Pokémon Pokopia for your Pokédex? This guide explains how to encounter the Legendary Pokémon.

You’ve almost certainly watched as Lugia flew overhead in Pokémon Pokopia. You may have even attempted to build a tower to speak to the Legendary Pokémon, with hopes of adding them to your Pokedex. However, this isn’t how it’s done. In this guide, we’ll explain the steps needed to add Lugia to your Pokedex and what you should look out for during your playthrough.

How to find Lugia in Pokémon Pokopia

To find Lugia, you first have to befriend the three legendary birds of Kanto, Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno.

In order to do this, you’ll have to build special building kits that can be purchased from the Pokémon Center, each of which corresponds to one of the birds. For more information on catching the three legendary birds, as well as info on how to find the materials you’ll need to track them down, you can check out our comprehensive Pokémon Pokopia Legendary Pokemon guide that explains how to get all of them.

Once you befriend the legendary birds, you’ll receive a message from your Pokedex. This will tell you that you’ve earned a new recipe for tracking them all down. In a reference to how they’re connected in the lore, completing the trilogy of birds will earn you the Tidal Bell.

In order to craft the Tidal Bell, you’ll need 5 pieces of Rare Pokemetal, which you can buy from the Pokemon Center, or more likely, you’ve picked up on your travels. If you’re missing this material, visit Dream Islands, as it often appears there in yellow Poké Balls.

You’ll also need 5 Silver Feathers.

Silver Feathers can be found after Lugia appears in your world. Lugia will fly overhead, and then after a while it will drop a Silver Feather on the ground. You’ll have to use cut to dispel the wind around the feather, but after that you’ll be able to pick it up.

Once you have enough feathers, you can build the Tidal Bell. Then, you need to place the Tidal Bell somewhere that’s open enough for Lugia to spawn. Once you’ve placed it down, wait for Lugia to appear overhead again and then ring the bell. This will cause a special cutscene, which will then add Lugia to your Pokedex.