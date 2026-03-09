How to find Ho-oh in Pokémon Pokopia

Are you searching for Ho-oh location in Pokémon Pokopia? This guide explains how to add the legendary Pokémon to your Pokedex in Pokémon Pokopia, and why you should save your Rainbow Feathers.

Like Ash Ketchum, you probably encountered Ho-oh on your first day in Pokémon Pokopia; however, you won’t be able to add the Legendary Pokemon to your Pokedex until the very end of the game. This guide explains everything you need to do to add Ho-oh to your Pokedex, and come closer to catching them all.

Ho-oh location in Pokémon Pokopia

To find Ho-oh, you first have to befriend the three legendary beasts of Johto: Entei, Raikou and Suicine.

You’ll have met Raikou during the course of the story and added it to your PokeDex, but this doesn’t count. Instead, you have to reencounter Raikou, as well as the other two beasts, on Dream Islands.

Find out more about how Dream Islands work with our comprehensive guide, which will also explain to you how the game’s random generation works when it comes to which Dream Islands you will visit.

Once you’ve befriended the three beasts, you’ll be awarded a new recipe for the Clear Bell. To craft this item, you’ll need 5 pieces of Rare Pokemetal, and 5 Rainbow Feathers. You’ve likely acquired everything you need to complete this recipe during a normal playthrough.

However, if you need more Rare Pokemetal, you can get it on Dream Islands, and if you need more Rainbow Feathers, you can wait until Ho-oh visits a few more times.

Once you have enough feathers, you can build the Clear Bell. After this, you’ll need to find somewhere high up and somewhere that’s open enough for Ho-oh to spawn. Once you’ve placed the Clear Bell down, wait for Ho-oh to appear overhead again and then ring the bell. This will cause a special cutscene, which will then add Ho-oh to your Pokedex.