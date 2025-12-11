Wondering how to evolve Yamask into Runerigus in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension?

Runerigus has a brand-new evolution method in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension, and in this guide we’re going to explain how to achieve it. Runerigus is a unique Pokémon in that it has had a slightly different evolution method in all of its appearances since it debuted in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

So read on for our guide on how to evolve Yamask into Runerigus in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension.

How to evolve Yamask into Runerigus in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension

First, in order to evolve Yamask into Runerigus in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension, you’ll need a Yamask. Yamask can appear from Hyperspace Lumiose Wild Zones. These appear randomly and can be refreshed by switching the game state from day to night by resting at a bench.

Just keep doing this until you see the outline of a Yamask in the Wild Zone preview, then go and catch it. Once you’ve done this, return to the normal version of Lumiose City.

In order to evolve Yamask into Runerigus, you’re going to have to take a certain amount of damage, but not get knocked out. The easiest way to do this is to train your Yamask up to level 100 using the dozens of EXP candies that the DLC gives you. You can still evolve Pokémon at Level 100 so don’t worry about that.

Once you’ve got your Yamask, you need to take at least 49 points of damage, without fainting. This can be done from wild Pokemon, trainer battles, anything. Once you’ve managed this, you need to go under a specific bridge in the game, in order to trigger the ability to evolve.

The bridge is between Wild Zone 11 and Wild Zone 17, you can see it on the map below. Simply head there, and you’ll be able to evolve Yamask from the menu. Enjoy!