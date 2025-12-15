Wondering how to evolve Primape in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?

The Kanto original Primape returns to Pokémon Legends Z-A as part of the Mega Dimension DLC. The Pokémon, which can be found in the game as part of Hyperspace Lumiose Wild Zones, has a special method for evolving.

Primape received a new evolved form in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and that new form, Annihilape, is available in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension.

So read on to find out how to evolve Primape in Pokémon Legends: Z-A

How to evolve Primape in Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Primape will evolve into Annihilape after it uses the move Rage Fist 20 times.

Like in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, in order to evolve Primape into Annihilape, you will have to make the Pokémon learn the move Rage Fist, and then use it 20 times.

If your Primape doesn’t know Rage Fist, you can teach it to the Pokémon via the main menu, which lets you relearn any move that your Pokémon would have already learned via level-up, regardless of when you catch the Pokémon.

Mankey and Primape can be found in Hyperspace Lumiose Wild Zones.

That’s how to evolve Primape in Pokémon Legends Z-A. We highly recommend getting an Annihilape on your team, as Rage Fist is one of the strongest ghost-type moves in the game, and with a few set-up moves, can even one-shot certain Rogue Mega Evolved Pokémon.