How to evolve Eevee into all Eeveelutions in Pokémon Legends Z-A
This guide will show you how to evolve Eevee into Flareon, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Umbreon, Espion, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon.
Like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon Legends Z-A features Eeveelutions that can be found in the wild. Throughout current testing, we believe that all Eeveelutions, bar Umbreon, Espeon, and Sylveon, can be found as Alpha Pokémon in Legends Z-A.
While evolution stones are the method to evolve Eevee in most cases, others include friendship evolutions, and other special circumstances we’ve outlined in this guide.
If you’re struggling to find enough Eevee to complete all of the evolution methods, you can check out our extensive Eevee location guide.
How to evolve Eevee in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Flareon
Flareon can be evolved using a Fire Stone at any level. The Fire Stone can be found in the Stone Emporium.
Can Flareon be found in the wild?
- Yes, Flareon can be found as an Alpha Pokémon in the post-game. Most typically found in Wild Zone 20, under the tower.
Vaporeon
Eevee will evolve into Vaporeon at any level when given a Water Stone. These Water Stones can be found in the wild, but also in the Stone Emporium.
Can Vaporeon be found in the wild?
- Yes, Vaporeon can be found in the post-game as an Alpha Pokémon.
Jolteon
To get Jolteon, use a Thunder Stone. These are also in the Stone Emporium.
Can Jolteon be found in the wild?
- Yes, Jolteon can be found in the post-game as an Alpha Pokémon.
Espeon
You can get Espeono by evolving it past level 25 during the day with high friendship.
Can Espeon be found in the wild?
- No, at the time of writing, Espeon has not been found as an Alpha Pokémon in the post-game.
Umbreon
Everyone’s favourite, Umbreon, can be earned by levelling up an Eevee with high friendship at night.
Can Umbreon be found in the wild?
- No, at the time of writing, Umbreon has not been found in the post-game as an Alpha Pokémon.
Leafeon
Use the Grass Stone of Eevee to evolve it into Leafeon.
Can Leafon be found in the wild?
- Yes, Leafeon can be found in the post-game as an Alpha Pokémon.
Glaceon
You’ll get Glaceon by using the Ice Stone.
Can Glaceon be found in the wild?
- Yes, Glaceon can be found in the wild as an Alpha Pokémon in the post-game.
Sylveon
Eevee will become Sylveon, the Kalos-native evolution, when it reaches level 25 knowing one Fairy-type move. If you catch an Eevee that’s a higher level, simply have it remember a Fairy-type move.
Can Sylveon be found in the wild?
No, at the time of writing, Sylveon hasn’t been found in the wild.