Wondering how to evolve Clobbopus in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?

Clobbopus returns to Pokémon Legends Z-A as part of the Mega Dimension DLC. The Pokémon, which can be found in the game as part of Hyperspace Lumiose Wild Zones, has a special method for evolving.

In this how to evolve Clobbopus in Pokémon Legends: Z-A guide, we’ll explain how to evolve the Pokémon, which will give you access to Grapploct, and help you complete your Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension Pokedex.

So read how to find out how to evolve Clobbopus in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

How to evolve Clobbopus in Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Clobbopus will evolve into Grapploct at Level 35, as long as it knows the move Taunt.

Like with other move-based evolutions in Pokémon Legends Z-A, there’s a chance that if you catch Clobbopus at a higher level, it won’t know Taunt, but can relearn it by changing the Pokémon’s moves from the main menu. In Pokémon Legends Z-A, all moves that a Pokémon learns via level-up can be relearned in this way.

And that’s how to evolve Clobbopus in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Grapploct is a strong fighting type, however, sadly, Grapploct isn’t one of the Pokémon to receive a new Mega Evolved form in Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension, so this one will likely just be a Pokémon to tick off your Pokedex list, unless you’re a big fan.