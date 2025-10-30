Wondering how to evolve Amaura in Pokémon Legends Z-A?

When you’re looking to evolve Amaura in Pokémon Legends Z-A, you may be confused, as this Fossil Pokémon doesn’t have a standard level at which it evolves.

In this guide, we’ll explain how to evolve Amaura, where you can find Amaura, and how to shiny hunt Amaura in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Where to get Amaura in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Amaura can be restored from a Fossil, which can be purchased from the Stone Emporium.

Like Tyrunt, to get Amaura, you need to head to the Stone Emporium to purchase the fossil, and then head down to the research lab, which is nearby. Speak to the NPC on the second floor. He will restore the fossil for you.

How to evolve Amaura in Pokémon Legends Z-A

To evolve Amaura in Pokémon Legends Z-A, it must reach Level 39 at night.

That’s all you need to do. You can level up Amaura via battles, or the many experience candy items you’ll find throughout the game. The Amaura and Tyrunt are available early in the game, so it’s worth restoring the fossils as early as you can.

Shiny Hunting Amaura in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Shiny hunting Amaura in Pokémon Legends Z-A is actually rather easy.

You’ll need a lot of money to do it efficiently, and it’s also helpful to have a turbo controller, but we’ve explained all of that in our how to find Shiny Fossil Pokémon guide.