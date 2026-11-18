Wondering how to change the time of day in GTA 6?

GTA 6’s day and night cycle is significantly longer than in previous GTA games. As such, you might be curious if there’s a way to change the in-game time, other than simply waiting for the time to pass. While some missions will force a time of day change, the majority of the time in the open world, the time will pass dynamically.

There is a way to move things forward, so in this guide we explain what changes between day and night in GTA 6 and how to change the time of day in GTA 6.

For much more on GTA 6 check out our comprehensive GTA Guide Hub.

What changes between day and night in GTA 6?

The biggest change between day and night in GTA 6 is what buildings are opened vs which are locked, and the response time of the police. For example, a lot of the houses in GTA 6 are open during the day, or if the person who owns the house is walking around. However, if you enter the house at night, you’ll likely have to pick the lock, or kick down the door, alerting them to you presence.

Police response times seem significantly longer at night. This is due to not only less police on the street, but at night there are fewer pedestrians to alert them. It’s also easier to evade police at night, due to light impacting stealth. When it’s darker, you’re harder to see.

How to change the time of day in GTA 6

To change the time of day in GTA 6, sleep at any safehouse.

From here, you’ll be able to choose what time of day you want to skip to, and you’ll also get a buff for sleeping, which will help with your health and focus.

That’s it, that’s how to change the time of day in GTA 6, and a little about what makes night the best time to do some crime.