Jason and Lucia are the two most customisable characters in GTA history, and one of the main ways players can make the characters their own is by getting a haircut.

In this guide, we’ll explain where to get a haircut in GTA 6, the signature styles for each character, and more.

Hair isn’t the only element of Jason and Lucia that you can customize at most places, however. In this guide we’ll also explain how to change hair colour, how to change facial hair, and how to change the makeup of GTA 6’s two main characters.

How to change hair in GTA 6

To change hair in GTA 6, you have to head to one of the barber shops or stylists that are around Leonida. Here, you can pay to have your hair changed, or dyed. In the case of Jason, you can also change the his facial hair here, and his hair colour.

For Lucia, if you go to a beauty parlour (indicated by a lip icon when hovering over the location icon) you can change her makeup and nails.

Jason and Lucia each have signature hairstyles that can be accessed, as well as some standard hairstyles. From what we can tell, the only difference between both of these styles is that the signature hairstyles are more “canon” than the others.

Players who pre-ordered GTA 6 and received the Vice City Style pack, you’ll be able to assign these haircuts and facial hair/makeup styles here.

There are also some hairstyles that can only be accessed at certain locations. We’re working on a complete list of these.