Wondering how to change clothes in GTA 6?

GTA 6 is as much a fashion show as it is a crime simulator, with hundreds of pieces of clothing to choose from. GTA 6 includes more shops than ever before, but if you’re wondering where those clothes go when you buy them and don’t equip them, thi sis the guide for you.

So read on to find out how to change clothes in GTA 6.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

How to change clothes in GTA 6

You can change Jason and Lucia’s clothes in GTA at thier safe house

Your safehouse houses your collection of all your purchased and acquired clothes in GTA 6. Whether it’s from a mission, or from spending your hard earned cash on it, it will end up in your safehouse. If you pick up a piece of clothing off a member of the public, or an enemy, like a hat, then that piece of clothing won’t be saved until you go back to your safe house.

You can also store multiple outfits in the trunk of Jason and Lucia’s cars. This can be used to swap what you are wearing if you feel like freshening things up, or it can be used to reduce your wanted level, as in GTA 6, your outfit is attatched to how aggresively the police come after you. Changing your outfit in GTA 6 is the quickest way to lower your wanted level.

Make sure you save the outfit to the car from the safehouse menu however, as this won’t happen by default, even if you’ve just bought the clothes.

That’s all you need to know about changing clothes in GTA 6. If you’ve bought the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition and are wondering where your Ultimate Edition clothes are, we have a guide for you.