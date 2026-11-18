Wondering how to change characters in GTA 6? GTA 6 has two playable characters, Jason and Lucia.

In this guide, we’ll explain how you get access to both characters, how you swap between them, and the few instances when you won’t be able to.

Like GTA 5, you don’t have access to every single character from the start, so this guide on how to change characters in GTA 6 will hopefully clear things up.

This guide is spoiler-free, so don’t worry about reading this as you’re kicking off your journey in GTA 6.

How to change characters in GTA 6

GTA 6 begins with you playing as Lucia, however, when the game starts, Lucia is in jail, meaning you can’t explore the open world with her, yet.

After you complete the Gone Fishing mission with Jason, you’ll be able to access the open world. While other missions will pop up, at this point you’re able to explore, and choose what you want to do next.

However, at this point, you won’t be able to change characters. The first time you play as Lucia alongside Jason, is in the mission “Day Release” however, once the mission finishes, you’ll return to playing as Jason, due to Lucia being on parole.

In later missions in chapter one, you’ll swap to Lucia, such as in Tourist Trap, however, since that mission forms a trio of missions at the end of Chapter 1, you won’t get a chance to play as her in the open world quite yet.

In fact, the first time you’ll play as Lucia in the open world is following the conclusion of Chapter 1. To swap to Jason, keep playing through the events of Chapter 2, and it will become obvious when you can swap between the two.

When you have access to both, press right on the Dpad, and you’ll be able to swap between Jason and Lucia.

If either character is greyed out, it means that they’re unavailable. This only happens if there’s an in-game reason for it, such as a character being on another mission, or another in-universe reason as to why you can’t.

If you’ve just swapped from one character to the other, sometimes the character you’ve just swapped from will call a RydeMe and leave the area. Occaisonally, this will cause the character swap menu to be greyed out.