How progress works in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave in each part

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is a game with four distinct protagonists and three story arcs, but you don’t need to play the game four times.

It might be confusing at first, but your progress in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave continues across all of your playthroughs so you can create a powerful army for the final arc.

In this guide, we’re explaining each part or story arc and what progress you can carry into the next section.

Part 1, Boons and cross progress – FEFW

In Part 1 of the game, you can hop between all four characters at your leisure. If you want, you can play each character’s story one chapter at a time, but we don’t recommend it.

In order to speed up successive runs of Part 1, you will unlock Boons. Boons can be purchased with currency earned by completing Notable Deeds — achievement-like challenges that are earned across all story arcs and parts. Boons allow you to earn more experience from battle, including weapon experience. You’ll gain a large amount of currency for Boons after completing Part 1 with each character, so it’s best to focus on one character at a time.

This will enable you to level up characters more quickly in successive runs, reducing the need to explore the overworld and explore dungeons. In your first run you might explore the overworld entirely, spending hours doing so, but in successive runs you’ll likely only explore the overworld to complete side quests.

You can progress simply by using automated activities at an Inn, which will allow you to earn EXP and items without expending effort. This will become a more tempting option in successive runs and will speed up your progress through each playthrough of Part 1.

Part 2, skip it after the first run – FEFW

After completing Part 1 once, you’ll be able to play through Part 2 with your chosen hero. Part 2 is a linear War story arc where Theodora is essentially the main character — any other character you bring into Part 2 is treated more as a side character with little impact on the overall story.

You need to play Part 2 once, but after that, you can skip it entirely. Skipping Part 2 with your chosen hero will still enable their units to earn EXP approximately equal to what they would’ve earned by playing through the fights.

Part 3, you can attempt it whenever – FEFW

When you reach Part 3, the units you’ve raised and trained across all protagonists that have completed Part 2 will be combined. You can attempt Part 3 at any time – even before reaching Part 2 – but it will be incredibly difficult without an ample army.

The armies you’ve raised will be merged, and characters will have their progress combined. Support ranks, weapon experience, and available classes will all be combined into single units, allowing you to start Part 3 with an incredibly powerful roster, especially if you’ve recruited similar characters across multiple runs.

You should start Part 3 after completing (or skipping) Part 2 with each of the four protagonists.