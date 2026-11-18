Wondering how long GTA 6 is? This spoiler-free guide will give you an estimated playthrough time based on our time with the final game.

We’ve played through GTA 6, and you can now read our full review of the game. We call it the “Game of the Generation,” highlighting its incredible open world, engaging cast of characters, and much more.

But how much time are you going to be spending in that world? Well, we have a rough guide. The reality is, the time you spend in GTA 6 is likely not going to be measurable by a raw number, as everyone plays the game differently, but this is based on an estimate from our playthrough.

How long to beat Grand Theft Auto 6

At the time of writing, we’ve not done absolutely everything the game has to offer, so we’ll update this guide as we get closer to exhausting all of the game’s side missions, challenges, races, and much more.

GTA 6’s main campaign is around 60 hours long when focussed entirely on main missions.

Including most major side mission content, the game stretches beyond 100 hours.

This is an estimate based on our initial playthrough, during which we hit credits after 100 hours, with a large portion of the side content completed.

This side content is made up of the traditional side missions and some of the challenge-style activities, like racing and gun ranges. Were you to do all of that, and all of the in-game challenges that require scanning animals, landmarks and finding collectibles, the game will easily stretch to over 200 hours.