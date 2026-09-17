How long to beat Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave and Part lengths

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is out now, and it’s one of Nintendo’s biggest ever RPGs.

That’s both in terms of ambition and length. It’s packed full of content split across four distinct protagonists, and each of them has a unique story for you to dig into. That doesn’t mean you’ll be playing the game four times through, though.

In this guide, we’re breaking down how long it takes players to beat Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, and how long it takes to tackle each of the game’s three Parts.

How long to beat Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave

Fortune’s Weave features four primary protagonists with three distinct story arcs. That’s a lot of game to get through, and as such, it’s one of the longest single-player games of the year.

Main story: 80 hours

Average playthrough: 100 hours

Completionist: 160+ hours

It is possible to beat the game much faster because you have the option to skip story arcs if you feel you’re sufficiently prepared for the final challenge, but it’s not the intended experience. Taking on each of the four Part 1 introductions and playing Part 2 and Part 3 once is a lot of content, and 100 hours is a reasonable playtime.

If you want to spend even more time in each of the Part 1 stories, you can spend hours exploring the world and collecting items, and you can also play through Part 2 with each protagonist for a full experience, extending the length of the gameplay. In this case, you could easily spend more than 160 hours on a single playthrough.

How long to beat each Part in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave

The game is split across three parts with distinct story arcs. While the game intends for you to play Part 1 four times through, the other parts are over much more quickly.

How long to beat Part 1, Tournament Arc – FEFW

Part 1 is the biggest section of the game, and the game intends for you to play it in full with each of the four protagonists. Your first run will be your longest, and you’ll unlock Boons that give EXP boosts for future runs, making it easier to recruit allies and progress through missions. You’ll likely also limit your side content exploration in successive runs, so although your first Part 1 run could easily run over 40 hours, your fourth could be under ten. Each protagonist has 12 chapters to fight through in Part 1.

How long to beat Part 2, War Arc – FEFW

Part 2’s War Arc has less variation than Part 1, primarily focusing on Theodora. If you choose to play through this arc as a different protagonist, you essentially become a side character. As such, you only need to play through Part 2 once. Skipping Part 2 with other protagonists will still reward you with EXP so you don’t fall behind. This arc takes around six to eight hours to play through, and doesn’t have much in the way of optional content.

How long to beat Part 3, Salvation Arc – FEFW

Without spoiling anything, Part 3 is split into three sections and will take most players less than 12 hours to complete.