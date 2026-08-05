How long to beat Beast of Reincarnation, full chapter and region list

Beast of Reincarnation is Game Freak’s most ambitious game yet.

In terms of visuals and gameplay, this is beyond Game Freak’s usual remit, and it’s quite impressive. If you want to finish Beast of Reincarnation, you’ll be playing for longer than you might expect through more than 12 chapters and regions.

In this guide, we’re breaking down how long it’ll take you to beat Beast of Reincarnation, and listing every chapter and region in the game so you know how much progress you’ve made.

How long to beat Beast of Reincarnation – BoR

Beast of Reincarnation isn’t the longest action RPG we’ve ever seen, and this is especially true once you make it through the first few areas and chapters. These are our estimates for how long it’ll take to complete Beast of Reincarnation.

Fast playthrough: 20 hours

Average playthrough: 25-28 hours

Completionist playthrough: 30-35 hours

If you want to beeline to the main objective in each area, you can complete the game in 20 hours or perhaps even less, but the boss battles may become more difficult if you don’t explore and level up.

An average playthrough will take up to 28 hours, and if you decide to go out and find all optional enemies and items, you’ll be playing for more than 30 hours.

How many chapters and regions in Beast of Reincarnation, full list – BoR

These are all the chapters and regions you’ll be moving through in Beast of Reincarnation. You can use this list to easily figure out where you are in the game.

All Beast of Reincarnation chapters

These are the chapters you’ll be moving through. Each chapter takes place in its own region, and you’ll be given the title of the chapter once you’ve completed it.

Chapter 1: Seedling

Chapter 2: Creeping Tendrils

Chapter 3: The Vessel

Chapter 4: Stems

Chapter 5: Branching Paths

Chapter 6: Necrosis

Chapter 7: Root Rot

Chapter 8: Worm Food

Chapter 9: Branching Out

Chapter 10: Malefact

Chapter 11: Budding Realization

Chapter 12: The Firmament

Chapter 13: To Bloom, Then Fall

Epilogue: Bearing Fruit

All Beast of Reincarnation regions

These are all of the regions you’ll be playing through in Beast of Reincarnation. You can revisit older regions at any time from the world map.