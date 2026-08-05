How long to beat Beast of Reincarnation, full chapter and region list
How long to beat Beast of Reincarnation, and a full list of all chapters and regions
Beast of Reincarnation is Game Freak’s most ambitious game yet.
In terms of visuals and gameplay, this is beyond Game Freak’s usual remit, and it’s quite impressive. If you want to finish Beast of Reincarnation, you’ll be playing for longer than you might expect through more than 12 chapters and regions.
In this guide, we’re breaking down how long it’ll take you to beat Beast of Reincarnation, and listing every chapter and region in the game so you know how much progress you’ve made.
How long to beat Beast of Reincarnation – BoR
Beast of Reincarnation isn’t the longest action RPG we’ve ever seen, and this is especially true once you make it through the first few areas and chapters. These are our estimates for how long it’ll take to complete Beast of Reincarnation.
- Fast playthrough: 20 hours
- Average playthrough: 25-28 hours
- Completionist playthrough: 30-35 hours
If you want to beeline to the main objective in each area, you can complete the game in 20 hours or perhaps even less, but the boss battles may become more difficult if you don’t explore and level up.
An average playthrough will take up to 28 hours, and if you decide to go out and find all optional enemies and items, you’ll be playing for more than 30 hours.
How many chapters and regions in Beast of Reincarnation, full list – BoR
These are all the chapters and regions you’ll be moving through in Beast of Reincarnation. You can use this list to easily figure out where you are in the game.
All Beast of Reincarnation chapters
These are the chapters you’ll be moving through. Each chapter takes place in its own region, and you’ll be given the title of the chapter once you’ve completed it.
- Chapter 1: Seedling
- Chapter 2: Creeping Tendrils
- Chapter 3: The Vessel
- Chapter 4: Stems
- Chapter 5: Branching Paths
- Chapter 6: Necrosis
- Chapter 7: Root Rot
- Chapter 8: Worm Food
- Chapter 9: Branching Out
- Chapter 10: Malefact
- Chapter 11: Budding Realization
- Chapter 12: The Firmament
- Chapter 13: To Bloom, Then Fall
- Epilogue: Bearing Fruit
All Beast of Reincarnation regions
These are all of the regions you’ll be playing through in Beast of Reincarnation. You can revisit older regions at any time from the world map.
- Kanto Region, Ogouchi Buffer Zone
- Kanto Region, Ancient Civilization Zone
- Mountainous Region, The Great Wall Terraces
- Mountainous Region, Pilgrim’s Zone
- Mountainous Region, Matsukawa Zone
- Mountainous Region, Fuji Frontier Zone
- Drowned Region, Giant Tree Zone
- Wasteland Region, Crater Zone
- Wasteland Region, Inukami River Zone
- Wasteland Region, Starfall Tower
- Capital Zone, Mount Hiei Zone
- Capital Zone, The Capital
- Capital Zone, Center of the Blight