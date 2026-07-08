Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced is a full remake of AC4: Black Flag, and it’s just as faithful to the original as you’d expect, with some new additions and features.

With the new content, it’s a longer game than before, and there’s a lot more to see and collect as you sail the Caribbean.

In this guide, we’re breaking down how long it will take to beat AC: Black Flag Resynced.

How long to beat Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced

This is how long it will take you to beat AC: Black Flag Resynced, depending on how much you wish to deviate from the main path:

Main quest only: 30 hours

Average playthrough: 45-50 hours

Completionist playthrough: 65-70 hours

Even if you’re only interested in the main quest, you shouldn’t ignore the new side stories that give the Jackdaw new officers and abilities. This will make later missions much easier to take on, and just might save you some time in the long term.

You can be playing for up to 50 hours if you’re mixing item collection and side quests in with the main quests regularly, while doing and seeing everything in Black Flag Resynced might take up to 70 hours. There’s more content than the original game, so it’s going to take you a little longer, but the new quests shouldn’t be missed.