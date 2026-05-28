How long to beat 007 First Light and full chapter list

007 First Light is the latest James Bond game, and just might be his best-ever single-player adventure.

It has all the tropes you’d expect from Ian Fleming’s famous spy series. Big-budget spectacle, action, guns, and plenty of product placement. Tasteful product placement, mostly.

If you want to know how long it takes to beat 007: First Light, or you want to know how many chapters you’ve got left, you’re in the right place. We’re breaking down how long you should expect to be playing the game for and a full chapter list so you know exactly where you are in Bond’s latest story.

How long to beat 007: First Light

This is how long we estimate you’ll be playing 007: First Light for.

Casual story playthrough: 15 hours

Story + item hunting: 20 hours

Story, items, TacSim missions: 25+ hours

Our casual playthrough – with some item hunting and letting cutscenes play out in full – took just over 15 hours. If you want to earn all the collectibles for the wall in the Tactical Simulation hub, you’ll be playing for more than 20 hours, and with the TacSim missions and challenges, you’ll be playing for much longer.

New TacSim missions will be added in the future, and they’re infinitely replayable thanks to online leaderboards, meaning you could be playing First Light for dozens of hours, if you enjoy the gameplay enough.

Full chapter list for 007: First Light

007: First Light is packing 17 chapters for you to sneak and shoot your way through. Don’t rush the experience too much, as it only gets better as it goes on.