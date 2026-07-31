Halo Campaign Evolved: All codes to redeem on Halo Waypoint

Halo Campaign Evolved is out now, and it might not have any competitive multiplayer features, but it does have some fresh cosmetics available as long as you redeem a few codes.

Yes, that’s right, Halo: Campaign Evolved is yet another recent remake of a single-player game that now includes redeemable codes. Black Flag Resynced was setting a trend, it seems.

In this guide, we’re breaking down all active codes – and how you can earn some other codes – that you can redeem for rewards in Halo: Campaign Evolved, and how to redeem the codes on the Halo Waypoint website.

How to redeem codes on Halo Waypoint – Halo CE

All Halo: Campaign Evolved codes must be redeemed on the Halo Waypoint website, regardless of what platform you’re playing on. Just follow these instructions:

Sign in to the Halo Waypoint website using the same Microsoft account you use to play Halo: Campaign Evolved

Navigate to the redeem code page and enter codes you wish to redeem one at a time

That’s all you need to do. The most important part is making sure you’re using the correct Microsoft account before redeeming any codes. Once redeemed, you’ll find your cosmetic items available in-game.

All active Halo Waypoint codes – Halo CE

Below we’re listing all currently active codes you can redeem on Halo Waypoint for new cosmetics in Halo: Campaign Evolved. Some codes can just be redeemed instantly, while others may require completing promotional challenges or an extra purchase.

Currently active codes

These codes can be instantly redeemed on Halo Waypoint for in-game armor sets.

Sandstone Ancient Armor Style – L563-J46G-PZN1-SBF2-AXN6

Damascus Prototype Armor Style – GWT9-DNBT-7X9S-DJCX-8KH3

Campaigns for more codes

For more codes, you can complete special promotional campaigns if you have the relevant accounts.

Hidden Blade Armor Style – Discord Quest (Navigate to Discord > Quests, and watch a 26s trailer) – Expires Aug 3

Stream of the Crop Mark V Armor Style – Twitch Drop (Link Twitch to Halo Waypoint, watch eligible stream) – Expires Aug 4

Unidays Student Exclusive Armor Style – Unidays app (Sign into Unidays app with a verified account and open the Xbox Halo perk) – Expires Aug 17

Fantastic Spartan Armor Style – Fanta promotion (Scan QR code on Xbox25 Fanta pack and follow instructions)

Purchase required codes

At the time of writing, there is one Halo: Campaign Evolved code you can earn by purchasing an associated Halo product.