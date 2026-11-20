Wondering how to become a backyard wrestler in GTA 6?

Ever since wrestling in GTA 6 was shown before the game was released, fans have been keen to find out how it actually works in-game and where to start the mission. In this GTA 6 backyard wrestling guide, we’ll explain how to start the mission, what the reward is, and more.

So read on to find out how to become a backyard wrestler in GTA 6.

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GTA 6: How to become a backyard wrestler

To start backyard wrestling in GTA 6, first, drive to Hamlet. This area is to the southwest of Vice City, if you’ve not visited it before. When you get there, look for the are on the map in the image below. You’ll know you’re in the correct spot if you see a wrestling ring.

Knock on the trailer door. If there’s no answer, pick up some of the things around the trailer and throw it at the door. DO NOT SHOOT. This will alert the police and interrupt the side mission. Knock on the door again, and you’ll then be greeted by Gentrifier.

Now it’s time for your match. Before you do this mission, reccomend you go to a local gas station and eat as many protein bars as you can, as you will need stamina. As the match begins, he’ll go for a full nelson, which you need to reverse, then he’ll hit a facelock, followed by a gun-wrench suplex.

He’ll then go to the top rope to hit a Swanton Bomb. You need to reverse this. If you don’t, Jason will die. After this, head to the top rope yourself, and finish him off.

Once you win the match, you can head into Gentrifier’s trailer, and grab some of his things. This includes a wrestling mask, and some drugs. Going forward, you can use this mask when you are robbing stores in order to stay anonymous.