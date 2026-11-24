GTA 6 features an Easter egg that references Nintendo’s Super Mario franchise. Here’s how to find it and how to get a pair of hats for Jason and Lucia.

This guide will explain where to find the Mario and Luigi hats, how to make them appear, and more.

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How to Unlock the Mario and Luigi Hats in GTA 6

Travel to the Old Paper Mill

First, make your way to the abandoned Paper Mill in the North of the map. Make a destination marker on your map similar to mine in the image above. Look for the ruined brick structures near the river. The location can be slightly tricky to find, so keep an eye out for the remains of the old industrial building. You can see it on the map if you zoom far enough in.

Find and hit the Bong

Once inside the ruins, search for a dusty blue tarp with a bong resting on top. You can see it in the image above.

You’ll also find a nearby lockbox containing some cash, which is worth checking while you’re exploring.

Interact with the bong and allow your character to take a hit.

Make the Hidden Block Appear

After using the bong, your screen will become hazy, and a strange white plume of smoke will appear above the ruins. Look up and you’ll see the outline of a block. The block is easier to see at night, or in cloudy weather, but if you heard the sound effect, then it’s there.

Now it’s time to climb up the rocks and smash your head of it.

Climb the Ruins and Break the Block

Climb the broken walls and use the wooden planks to reach the higher section of the ruins. Position yourself directly underneath the floating block and jump upwards to hit it. If you aren’t able to jump, don’t worry, this seems to be a reoccuring issue. I found it easier to jump when I was standing underneath the edge of the box, rather than directly underneath.

Once the block breaks, you’ll hear another sound effect and the two hats will drop onto the ground. Grab them both. If one character grabs both hats, then they’ll put on one, and the other one will be added to the player wardrobe. It can be equiped when Jason and Lucia return to their house.

That’s all you need to know about finding the Mario and Luigi hats in GTA 6.