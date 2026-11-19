What’s In The Bag is the twenty-third mission of GTA 6, and the first mission of Chapter 2.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through What’s In The Bag, and highlight any choices, collectables, or other elements of the mission that you may have missed.

This walkthrough, and all of our walkthroughs for GTA 6, are completely spoiler free. We know how long you’ve waited to play it, so we have no interest in ruining that for you.

For more GTA 6 guides, check out our GTA 6 Guides Hub, which has walkthroughs of all the game’s major missions, and some tips you may need for exploring the world of GTA 6.

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What’s In The Bag walkthrough

What’s In The Bag is one of the shortest missions in GTA 6. It is primarily a cutscene that takes place after the conclusion of Chapter 1. Jason and Lucia have fled Key Lento, and are now staying at a motel in Kelly County.

When the mission begins, Lucia will look through some of the things that were in the bag that the pair picked up from the Visitor Center. In the bag you’ll find a statue of a woman, which you can imagine. As you move the statue around, you can read the note undernearth the statue.

It reads “From my collection. She reminded me of someone.” Keep that in mind for later. In the bag is also a harddrive, though Jason and Lucia don’t have a computer to plug it in.

Now that you’re in Chapter 2, the early parts of this chapter focus on playing as Lucia while Jason recovers. While you’ll soon be able to swap between the two freely, the beginning of this chapter is all about Lucia, much like the beginning of Chapter 1 being all about Jason.

That concludes Whats In The Bag in GTA 6.