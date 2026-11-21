Welcome to Vice City is the thirty-sixth mission in GTA 6 and the first mission in Chapter 3.

In this Welcome to Vice City walkthrough we’ll explain how to complete the mission, find the Jack of Hearts, meet Dre’Quan and Boobie Ike, and reach Jason and Lucia’s new apartment.

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GTA 6 Welcome to Vice City walkthrough

Welcome to Vice City is a story mission in Grand Theft Auto 6 that sees Jason and Lucia settle into their new surroundings after arriving in Vice City. Having escaped Port Gellhorn and blown half the place to bits, the couple are introduced to some familiar faces, including Jason’s old pal, and given they’re given a place to stay as they begin their new lives in the big smoke of Leonida.

Following the end of Checking Out, the final mission in Chapter 2, you’ll need to follow the GPS route and make your way to the Jack of Hearts, a gentleman’s club where Jason’s friend Dre’Quan works.

During the drive, Jason hits up Dre’Quan to let him know that he and Lucia are on their way. Once you arrive, park outside the club and approach the entrance. When you reach the Jack of Hearts, you’ll find that you can’t enter through the main front door. Instead, walk around the building to find the back entrance.

Jason’s friend Dre’Quan will meet you outside and lead you into the club. Follow him through the building and up the stairs to reach the next section of the mission. As you walk through the club, he’ll offer Jason and Lucia some money to throw at the dancers.

If you chose to make it rain, approach one of the dancers, hold L2 to focus on them and press R1 to throw the cash. Once you’re finished, return to Dre’Quan and follow him upstairs.

Meet Boobie Ike in GTA 6

Dre’Quan will introduce Jason and Lucia to his boss, Boobie Ike. During the conversation, you’ll learn more about his business interests and his connection to Dre’Quan.

After the meeting, Boobie offers the pair somewhere to stay in Vice City.

Once the conversation ends, head back outside the Jack of Hearts, and return to your vehicle. You’ll now need to drive to Bayside Apartments, Jason and Lucia’s new place following the GPS route. When you arrive at your new gaff, drive into the covered parking area and leave your vehicle in the designated space. Head upstairs, watch the final cutscene of the mission, and that’s it!

GTA 6 Welcome to Vice City rewards

Completing Welcome to Vice City unlocks Jason and Lucia’s new apartment at Bayside Apartments, giving the pair a base of operations for the next part of the story. This will be your apartment for the forseeable. Hanging out in the apartment as a couple is the best way to increase Jason and Lucia’s relationship level.

At this point in the story, Pay ‘n’ Spray garages can now buy and register cars using Standard Trackers. This is a great way to make some quick cash, but you’ll soon unlock the ability to sell more valuable cars.

That’s everything you need to know about completing Welcome to Vice City in GTA 6.