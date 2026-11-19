Can you romance Vicki in GTA 6?

Vicki is a side character in GTA 6 who was first revealed during the game’s Netflix extended look. She works at Delights, the strip club in Kelly County. A fan favourite already, many fans are wondering if you can romance Vicki in GTA 6. In this guide, we’ve explained all you need to know.

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Can you romance Vicki in GTA 6?

No, you can’t romance Vicki in GTA 6

When you meet Vicki in GTA 6, Lucia and Jason and finally reuinted. While Jason is not around for the missions with Vicki, this doesn’t mean that Lucia can romance her, no matter what relationship level you are at.

Vicki’s appearance in the GTA 6 is only for a few missions in Chapter 2. While you’ll still be able to text or phone her after this, we don’t believe she appears in-person again.

You’ll first meet Vicki at the end of Just Moved In, and she’ll be hanging around Kelly County until the end of Afternoon Delight. You will see her at Delights, and back at the motel. The events of the end of Chapter 2 means that you won’t be able to return to the motel for a while, however, you’ll still hear from Vicki from time to time.

That’s everything you need know about Vicki in GTA 6.