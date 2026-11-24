Grand Theft Auto 6 is hiding a Vice City easter egg that will feel massive for those of us nostalgic for older GTA games.

By completing a few – reasonably complex – tasks in a specific order, you can access a retro version of Vice City that feels straight out of the PS2. You’ll also earn Tommy Vercetti’s shirt and an exclusive Malibu motorcycle.

This easter egg was brought to our attention by Memeio on X (formerly Twitter), and just might be the craziest secret in Grand Theft Auto 6. For everything you need to complete it, just follow the steps in this guide.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

Vice City retro easter egg explained – GTA 6

Essentially, there are 12 substations run by LPL – Leonida Power and Light, the state’s electrical company – dotted around Leonida, and by first flicking a power switch in Key Lento, you give yourself the ability to enter a retro PS2 cheat code by going between each of the power substations.

Each substation is marked with letters, and when put together, they spell out “Life Is Passing Me By”, which is the name of a famous Vice City cheat code. With that knowledge, we can enter that retro cheat code by visiting each substation in the correct order.

Inside each substation, you’ll find several pressable buttons, with tape and a message next to them like “Press A” or “Press D”, etc. They are in reference to the original cheat code. Make sure to only press the correct button in each substation — we’ll list each button alongside each substation location below.

It will be a lot of work to locate each substation and figure out the correct order by yourself, which is why we’re breaking down the information you need in the guide below. This is important to note: fast travelling using the RydeMe service or auto-driving with Jason or Lucia will break this easter egg, making it invalid. That’s a big catch, so be prepared for a lot of long, manual drives down familiar roads.

How to start the Vice City easter egg – GTA 6

Starting the easter egg is pretty simple. There’s a radio tower in Key Lento – the tallest tower in the area – with a switch in a room near the top. You’ll know you’re in the right place because of the “LPL” and “JoySystem” posters.

First, flip the lever on the power box in the corner to ensure it is in the “on” position. The TV should display no signal, with a static image. Pressing a button on the switchboard to the left of the TV will begin to play a neon retro signal with the word “Malibu” on it. This is your signal that the easter egg is now active, and you can begin to visit the LPL substations.

All LPL Substation locations and what to press – GTA 6

Again, you’ll need to visit 12 different LPL electrical substations dotted around the map in a specific order, and pull a specific switch. Doing any of this out of order may result in you needing to restart the entire easter egg process. As mentioned above, you’ll also need to avoid using RydeMe fast travel or auto-driving to substations, as the easter egg will break, forcing you to restart.

LPL employees will be in each substation, and they will call the cops if you trespass for too long. Getting arrested or wasted will almost certainly reset the easter egg, so don’t let that happen. The door leading to the switches will always be in a larger building on the substation grounds, and the door will be marked outside by the letters we describe below.

L Substation location #1, Vice City, Downtown

Letter: L

Button: Press D

This is located in the heart of Vice City, below the large overhead intersection. At night, you’ll see the double doors on the large building lit up, with the letter “L” outside. “Press D” here before leaving.

iF Substation location #2, Vice City, Balsero

Letter: iF

Button: Press D

The second substation is located within the Vice City limits, near the border with South Kelly County, next to a Ron Gas and Ron Stop’N’Snack. If you’re driving by at night, it’ll be hard to miss the illuminated “LPL” signs on the main building. “Press D” in here before heading to the next substation.

Ei Substation location #3, Key Lento

Letter: Ei

Button: Press •

This one is located in Key Lento, North of Kenton’s scuba shop where he buys treasures you find. You’ll need to break into this one, which will set an alarm off, bringing the police. Quickly find the button marked “Press •” and flee to the fourth substation.

S Substation location #4, Vice Beach, Washington Beach, Penmarch Isle

Letter: S

Button: Press A

This substation has a small building on the North side of Penmarch Isle marked with an S. Head inside, “Press A”, and then head on to the next substation.

P Substation location #5, Vice City, Crosstown

Letter: P

Button: Press •

This substation is technically in the Crosstown part of Vice City, in the Northern part which extends under the highway. It’s found Northeast of Tyrone.

You’ll find the P on the side of this building. While there is a door you can enter to see a normal switch panel, none of the buttons will be pressable, and entering will cause an alarm that will summon the police. Skip all of that hassle — look for the P on the side of the building first. You’ll see three electrical boxes with levers attached, and each of these is marked with the usual “Press •” tape. Yes, you should “Press •” and move on before the police arrive.

A Substation location #6, Kelly County, Port Gellhorn

Letter: A

Button: Press A

You’ll find the sixth substation two blocks to the North of Moses’ workshop in Port Gellhorn. The building with an A painted on it is in the South corner of the fenced-off substation, and it’s another outdoor lever. You’ll need to “Press A” here before moving on.

Ss Substation location #7, Vice Dale County, Hamlet

Letter: Ss

Button: Press A

Substation number seven is in Hamlet, on the Eastern edge of the town, behind the Big Shots gun store. You can see a single small building to the East of the substation. Inside, press the “Press A” button on the switchboard and leave.

iN Substation location #8, Vice City, Gloriana Key

Letter: iN

Button: Press A

The eighth substation, marked iN, is within a water treatment facility in Vice City’s Gloriana Key. To get in, you’ll need to drive through the fence and find the small electrical building on the Southeast side of the facility. Security and cops will be called pretty quickly, so get in, “Press A” on the electrical switchboard in the small building, and get out.

G Substation location #9, Vice Dale County, Hamlet

Letter: G

Button: Press •

The G substation is located on the West side of Hamlet, just North of the Boone Speedway. The G is on the front of the building, but this one has outdoor levers to flip, which you’ll find around the back. “Press •” and move on.

Me Substation location #10, Kelly County, Gellhorn

Letter: Me

Button: Press W

The Me substation is just outside of the grounds of the Gellhorn Raceway, a touch Northwest of the Whisler Motorsport mod shop. It appears as an L-shaped building on the map, and you need to “Press W” using the outdoor levers.

B Substation location #11, Vice Dale County, Hamlet

Letter: B

Button: Press D

The third and final substation you need to visit in Hamlet; this is on the Southern edge of town, west of Hamlet Thrift and Hamlet Pawn. This LPL substation is in a small walled-off area, and the lever is on the exterior of the building. “Press D” and continue to the final substation.

Y Substation location #12, North Mariana County

Letter: Y

Button: Press W

We’re finally onto the twelfth substation, and this one is located in North Mariana County, South of Breakwater Quarry. There are no real identifiable landmarks nearby, so search for the substation and the white building with a blue stripe, which are LPL’s trademark colors. The “Press W” outdoor lever is just below the Y.

If you receive a text message from “Unknown,” you can now fast-travel and auto-drive again safely. If you do not receive a text message, you likely missed a step or messed something up. Return to the radio tower, and if the TV is off, you need to start again.

T.H. Power Station Reactor 2 location, accessing the retro portal – GTA 6

With the radio tower and 12 substations activated in the correct order – with no RydeMe or auto-drive – you will get a text message from “Unknown” which reads “U-235 REACTOR2 19-06”. This message is basically telling you to go to Reactor 2 between 7 PM and 6 AM — remember, the time can be checked on your phone’s home screen. Note that you must go to Reactor 2 with only a single protagonist — we are unsure if Lucia is eligible for the portal to open, but approaching as Jason solo definitely works.

The T.H. Power Station (Turtle Head Power Station) can be found on an island East of Hamlet. Wait outside the station, where security won’t bother you, until 7 PM. At that time, infiltrate the power station – I recommend either grabbing a helicopter from the nearby helipad or jumping the fence to the rear East of the power station – and you’ll see electrical sparks jumping from Reactor 2.

Approach the large door, flip the lever to the left of it, and you will finally have achieved the Vice City easter egg in Grand Theft Auto 6. Behind the bar in this retro easter egg, you’ll be able to meet Kent Paul, who is once again played by eccentric Eastender Danny Dyer.

After returning to the “real world,” you’ll get a phone call from “Unknown,” and it’ll be Kent Paul, who has apparently been brought into Leonida with you and is enjoying himself.

All Vice City easter egg rewards – GTA 6

You’ll receive Tommy Vercetti’s iconic Hawaiian shirt and his motorcycle – the Malibu Zombie Bobber – as a reward, which you can register at a Pay ‘n’ Spray. Registering the motorcycle will rename it to just Zombie Bobber, but it’ll keep the iconic American flag design.