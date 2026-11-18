Unwanted Attention is the sixth mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Unwanted Attention mission, highlight any collectibles, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission.

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We know you’re worried about GTA 6 Spoilers. In our complete walkthrough of GTA 6, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can. So if any of our descriptions seem a little bit coy, that’s why.

After you gain control of Jason, and later Lucia, there are several missions in GTA 6 that you can tackle in any order. For the sake of this walkthrough, we’ve decided to order them based on how they are ordered in the in-game story recap section of the menu.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

GTA 6 Unwanted Attention Walkthrough

To start this mission, you have to go see Cal. He’s fishing on a bridge nearby. Get in his truck and drive with him to Hamlet. Here, you’ll be given the police scanner, which allows you to track the police radio chatter. This is how Jason and Lucia are able to hear that police are on the way.

This mission requires you to break into the police impound lot and recover a car. When you gain control of Jason, walk to the left of the impound lot. If you look at the top of the wall, there’s a gap where Jason can climb over.

Once you’re in the impound lot, you can use Jason’s phone to can the cars and find the one you are looking for. The specific car you need for this mission is on a tow truck, and is connected by a cable that you need to release.

Once you’ve done that, you can hotwire the car and then escape by bursting through the gate. Doing this alerts the cops, so your next objective is to lose the cops. You’re in a pretty fast car, and you don’t get a high wanted level for doing this, so it’s not very difficult to lose them. The only factor that will fail the mission here is the condition of the car. Try to keep it in a driveable state, or the mission will fail.

After you’ve done this, Brian asks that you take the car to the Pay N Spray, before delivering it back to him. Once you’ve delivered the car, you’ll be instructed to collect the cash that’s in the back of the car, and buy any outfit from the gun shop.

Changing outfits in GTA 6 is one of the main ways you can lose your wanted level, as your outfit is one of the factors that affects the player’s Heat.

Once you’ve changed outfits and your heat is clear, you’ve completed the Unwanted Attention mission.