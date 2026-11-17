Are you considering GTA 6 Ultimate Edition and wondering what the differences are between GTA 6 Ultimate Edition and the standard edition?

After 13 years of waiting, GTA 6 will finally be released this week. Likely the most anticipated video game launch in history happens this Thursday, November 19, and players around the world are deciding which version to buy.

For GTA 6, Rockstar is launching the game in two versions: the GTA 6 Standard Edition and the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition.

In this GTA 6 Ultimate Edition vs Standard Edition guide, we’ll explain what the differences are, how much the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition costs, and more. We’ll also explain the pre-order bonus that players who pre-order GTA 6 before November 19 can expect.

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition vs Standard Edition

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition vs Standard Edition Price

The standard edition of GTA 6 costs $79.99/£69.99. The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition costs $99.99/£89.99.

Ultimate Edition In-Game Items

The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition contains the following in-game bonuses that ARE NOT in the standard edition of GTA 6. The Ultimate Edition of GTA 6 is only available digitally.

Rockstar has said some items in the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition will unlock at later stages in the game, though specific unlock times aren’t currently known.

’95 Grotti Cheetah – An in-game supercar that is “available to punctuate later-stage action,” according to Rockstar.

Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers

Personalized Weapon Variants

Vice City Style

Jason’s Safehouse Vehicles

Ganado Retro Build

Rideout Customs Mod Shop

Sara’s Unisex Salon

Shitzu Squalo

Stock 305 Clothing Store

’67 Vapid Dominator Buggy

Electric Fang Tattoo Parlor

One-Eyed Willie’s Mod Shop

Goodtime Gear

PTT Youngin$ Illegal Goods Store

Classic Car Collection

The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition bonuses can be purchases seperately.

GTA 6 Standard Edition

The standard edition of GTA 6 doesn’t come with any bonuses. Players can buy the game digitally, or they can buy GTA 6 Standard Edition as a code in box physical edition. The code in box version of the game comes with a double sided poster, but crucially, doesn’t come with a disc.

GTA 6 Pre-order bonus

There are two GTA 6 Pre-order Bonus packs. Both the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition and GTA 6 Standard Edition can get the pre-order packs. It’s unclear if the GTA 6 pre-order bonus packs will be sold seperately once the game is released.

Vice City Vintage Pack

Rockstar’s description of this pre-order bonus reads, “Flash back to when the neon burned brightest with the Vintage Vice City Pack, featuring the timeless two-tone ’55 Vapid Stanier sedan and garage alongside the world-famous Ocean Beach, decadent outfits and hairstyles for both Jason and Lucia, and an iconic weapon pattern that echoes the excess of the past.”

The pack is clearly in reference to the PS2 classic, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, which shares a setting with GTA 6.

Free Month of GTA +

Also included for those who pre-order the game is a free month of GTA +.

Rockstar’s description of this bonus reads, “Get one free month of GTA+ — featuring a recurring monthly GTA$500,000 deposit into your GTA Online character’s bank account, special Shark Cards with 15% bonus GTA$, access to free and discounted GTA Online vehicles, a rotating selection of classic Rockstar Games titles and other featured games in the GTA+ Games Library, and much more.”