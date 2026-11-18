Wondering where to find your GTA 6 Ultimate Edition bonus items?

GTA 6 is now rolling out across the world, and players who’ve purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game are looking for their GTA 6 Ultimate Edition items. While the game notifies you when an Ultimate Edition item has been unlocked, there’s no way to know when you’re going to get access to your goodies ahead of time.

Read on for our GTA 6 Ultimate Edition items guide, which is completely spoiler-free.

Wondering what the differences are between the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition vs GTA 6 Standard Edition? We have a guide for that too.

GTA 6: How to claim your Ultimate Edition items

In the list below, we’ve noted everywhere you can find the Ultimate Edition items in GTA 6. We’ve done it in the order they were annouced on the Rockstar website, rather than by Chapter. Don’t worry, there are zero spoilers in this guide, and all the imagery has been previously released by Rockstar.

’95 Grotti Cheetah – Can be found at the safehouse in Chapter 5.

Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers – These guns can be collected from any gun shop after the beginning of Chapter 2.

Personalized Weapon Variants – These weapon variants are available after you gain full control of each character. Jason’s is available from the start of the game, Lucia’s is available in Chapter 2.

Vice City Style – This style pack is available in the wardrobe from Chapter 4.

Jason’s Safehouse Vehicles – Available from the start of the game, but can only be accessed in Chapter 1.

Ganado Retro Build – As before, available only in Chapter 1, after the Just A Scratch mission.

Rideout Customs Mod Shop – Available from Chapter 1.

Sara’s Unisex Salon – These hairstyles are available from Chapter 1. Signatures styles can be found from Chapter 2.

Shitzu Squalo – This boat is available from Chapter 4. To find it, head to the Washington Beach dock.

Stock 305 Clothing Store – This hype beast paradise is available from Chapter 1.

’67 Vapid Dominator Buggy – To access the Dominator Buggy, reach Chapter 2, and then do the side mission with Wyman where you help start his car in the motel parking lot.

Electric Fang Tattoo Parlor – Available from Chapter 1.

One-Eyed Willie’s Mod Shop – Available from Chapter 1.

PTT Youngin$ Illegal Goods Store – Available from Chapter 1. This gang mission is in the Southside of the city. If you drive past it and don’t engage, it’ll be added to your map.

Classic Car Collection – You’ll receive a text in Chapter 2 to start this side mission.

The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition bonuses can be purchased separately.