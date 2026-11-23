Tyrone is a short mission in GTA 6 that introduces you to a prominent side character.

After you finish Tyrone, you’ll have a new mission chain to complete, but more importantly, you’ll have someone to sell your stash to.

Here’s everything you need to know about finding Tyrone and completing the mission.

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GTA 6 Tyrone Mission Walkthrough

To start the Tyrone mission, you need to play as Jason Duval during Chapter 3. Once the mission becomes available, look for the pink TR marker on your map. This will lead you to Tyrone’s apartment complex in La Perle, Vice City.

Head upstairs to the second-floor walkway and approach Tyrone’s apartment door. Knock when the interaction prompt appears. You’ll initially be questioned by one of Tyrone’s people inside, but simply give your name and ask for Tyrone. You’ll then be allowed inside to speak with Tyrone.

During the conversation, Tyrone explains that a new synthetic drug called Kitty Litter is spreading throughout Vice City and taking customers away from his business. You may remember it as the drug you and Lucia took during Day Release as you raced through the streets of Vice City.

He wants Jason to help discover who’s cooking the substance so that he can get in on the action. Tyrone’s hairdresser identifies a man named Charles as a potential lead. After the conversation, Dook sends Jason a text message containing Charles’s address and photograph.

This completes the Tyrone meeting and pushes you directly into the next mission, Here, Kitty Kitty.

GTA 6 Tyrone Rewards

There isn’t a cash reward or trophy for completing the meeting. However, it unlocks the next part of Tyrone’s storyline.