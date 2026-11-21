Twist Wrist, Smash, Grab is the thirty-fourth mission of GTA 6.

GTA 6’s Twist Wrist, Smash, Grab mission sees Jason and Billy team up with the Thrillbilly crew to rob a Gruppe 6 armoured van. So here’s how to complete Twist Wrist, Smash, Grab in GTA 6, including how to stop the van, open its doors and earn your share of the robbery.

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GTA 6 Twist Wrist, Smash, Grab walkthrough

1. Meet Billy as Jason and follow the dirt bike crew

Once you arrive at the meeting point, Billy will explain the plan. The crew intends to intercept a Gruppe 6 armoured van and steal the cash inside.

Get onto the dirt bike provided by Billy and follow him along the road. You’ll eventually leave the asphalt and head off-road towards the ambush location.

Stay close to Billy and avoid falling behind the other riders. Once you reach the designated position, wait with the crew for the armoured van to approach.

2. How to stop the armoured van in GTA 6

When the armoured van appears, Billy and his crew will move out to intercept it.

The original plan is to get the driver to stop, but the situation quickly escalates. You’ll need to use your weapon to help disable the vehicle.

Stay alongside the van on your dirt bike and shoot at it until the crew manages to bring it to a halt. The van will eventually lose control and crash, allowing you to approach it.

Once the vehicle has stopped, get off your bike and head towards the rear doors.

3. Blow open the armoured van doors

With the armoured van in bits on the side of the road, Billy will ask you to help get the money bags out the back. Walk to the back of the van and interact with the back doors to plant an explosive charge. Move away from the van before detonating it. If you detonate it too close, you can kill members of the crew, and fail the mission.

Once the doors have been fully removed, a security guard will emerge. Keep your weapon aimed on to him to prevent him from interfering with the mission. Billy will then begin collecting the cash. Take the money bag when he offers it and prepare to run. Or bike, rather.

4. How to escape the police in Twist Wrist, Smash, Grab

Get back onto your bike and follow Billy as he leads you away from the crash site and up into the hills. Follow the route that Billy takes. Your bike is perfect for off roading, so don’t worry about handling on these difficult roads. His route takes you over a river jump, beneath a bridge and through a series of tunnels.

If you get separated from Billy, check your map and make your way back towards his position. Eventually, you’ll get too far away from the police and they’ll lose interest. Follow Billy to the agreed meeting point to get your money.

The crew will gather to count the stolen money before splitting the proceeds. The bag contains $3,000, with Jason receiving a $2,000 cut for helping with the robbery.

GTA 6 Twist Wrist, Smash, Grab rewards

Completing Twist Wrist, Smash, Grab provides two main rewards. The previously mentioned money can help towards the $15,000 Jason and Lucia need for their move to Vice City, while the dirt bike is a useful addition to your vehicle collection. You can now call the dirt bike via ScooterBros.