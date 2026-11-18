Tourist Trap is the twentieth mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Tourist Trap mission, highlight any collectables, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission.

NOTE: Tourist Trap marks the beginning of the end of Chapter 1. Once you begin Tourist Trap, you’ll be locked into the subsequent missions, and won’t be able to return to the open world until you’re in Chapter 2.

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For our GTA 6, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can. We want you to be able to see the best bits for yourself.

Once Lucia has been released from jail and you have access to both playable characters, many missions in GTA 6 can be accessed at the same time. For the sake of this GTA 6 walkthrough, we’ve listed the missions in the order that they appear in the in-game story recap.

Some missions in GTA 6 can only be done by one character or the other, and some can only be completed at certain times of day. In this case, we’ve noted which character you need to play as, and when they can be accessed.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

GTA 6 Tourist Trap Walkthrough

Start the Tourist Trap mission by heading to the Visitor Center. Jason and Lucia will both equip a disguise, before exploring the Visitor Center. Head to the lockers, and pick up the bag. When you do, you’ll be prompted to head down the stairs, at which point the police will intercept you.

After the cutscene, you’ll be in the interrogation room, underneath the Visitor Center. Watch as the chaos plays out, and then you’ll be in control of Jason. Shoot the enemies coming towards you and head for the bag.

As you do this, Jason will be injured and you’ll switch to Lucia. Fight your way out of the Visitor Center, making sure to pick up ammo and weapons from the enemies as you pass them. Remember to use Zombix when you can, and any adrenaline shots you may have. As you progress through the area, you’ll need to protect Jason, who is badly injured.

There’s a fail state here if Jason is killed, so stay close to him as you fight your way to the dock. Eventually, you’ll see a boat that you need to board. Drag Jason towards the boat, and hold off the enemies. When they start driving towards the dock, look for the flammable canisters that you can shoot, which will cause their cars to explode, thinning them out.

If you’re curious if something will explode when you shoot it, enter Focus Mode using L3 and R3, and you’ll see that anything glowing red is flammable. Once you’re on the boat, head for open water. Jason is hurt, and hurt badly. Call Cal, and watch the cutscene playout.

That’s the end of the Tourist Trap mission, but as we said in the intro, this mission and the following mission two missions, Home Sweet Home and Discharge Time, form the end of Chapter 1 of GTA 6, and are all sequential, so you won’t be able to head back to the open world until you’ve completed this portion of the game.

Next up, it’s Home Sweet Home.