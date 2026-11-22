Wondering how to complete Top Billing in GTA 6?

GTA 6’s Top Billing mission starts with Jason and Lucia joining budding music executive Dre’Quan for a night at the Jack of Hearts nightclub.

Here’s how to complete Top Billing in GTA 6, including all mission objectives and rewards.

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GTA 6 Top Billing walkthrough

Top Billing becomes available after completing the Chapter 3 mission Car Service.

Head to the Jack of Hearts nightclub in Crosstown after receiving Dre’Quan’s invitation. You can start the mission as either Jason or Lucia, but both characters will always be present on this mission.

Find the Real Dimez backstage

Once inside the nightclub, head down the hallway to the right of the stairs to find Dre’Quan backstage.

After the cutscene, the game will control switch to Lucia. Head towards the front entrance of the club and speak to the host, who explains that the Real Dimez have been thrown out.

Leave the club and head into the parking lot, where you’ll find Roxy and Bae arguing.

Follow Roxy and stop at Peewees

When Roxy drives away, get into the nearby car with the rest of the group and follow her.

This part of the mission is scripted, as no matter how much you keep up with her a passing train eventually blocks your route. Dre’Quan suggests stopping at Peewees for food instead. Head inside and order food for everyone at the counter. Make sure to Dre’Quan’s fries. This doesn’t really change much, but it’s just do it for a bit of chaos.

Once the group finishes talking, return to Bae-Luxe’s car and drive towards the house party near the Vice City International Airport.

Find Roxy at the house party

Once you arrive, Lucia must enter the property alone through the crowd of people blocking the door. Once inside, you need to find Roxy in a back bedroom. You’ll encounter Jacki blocking the door leading to Roxy. Rather than trying to push past her, head around to the kitchen on the opposite side of the house.

You’ll find Jacki’s dog scratching at a door. Open it to let the dog outside, distracting Jacki and allowing you to access the room. Inside, you’ll find Roxy talking to Kaamal. Wait for him to stand up before knocking him out with a melee attack.

At this point, Lucia will try to convince Roxy to leave with her, Jason and the rest of the gang.

Cut the power as Jason

The game will then switch control to Jason outside the property.

Find the green electrical box on the street corner and open it. Look towards the left side of the box and interact with the switch to cut the power.

Finally, switch back to Lucia and follow Roxy out of the house to complete Top Billing. Enjoy the show.

GTA 6 Top Billing rewards

There is no cash reward for Top Billing, and no special weapon reward.