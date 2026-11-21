Thrillbillies is the thirty-third mission in GTA 6.



GTA 6’s Thrillbillies mission sees Jason and Lucia visit the Thrillbilly Mud Club, where they meet Billy and his crew of off-road racers. Here’s how to complete Thrillbillies in GTA 6, including which bike to choose, how to win the race and how much money you can earn.

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GTA 6 Thrillbillies walkthrough

1. Buy new outfits at the merch stall

Once you arrive at the Thrillbilly Mud Club, head towards the souvenir shop near the entrance.

At this point you have to buy outfits for Jason and Lucia. It doesn’t matter which of the two you’re playing as, because you can also buy clothes for your partner, instead of having to swap between the two of them.

Once you’ve bought the clothes, leave the shop. This will start a cutscene introducing you to Billy and his dirt bike crew.

2. Rent a dirt bike

Billy wants to see what you can do on a dirt bike race, so… now you need to get a dirt bike walk over and rent a vehicle from Roostere’s Rentals.

Which bike should you choose in GTA 6 Thrillbillies?:

I recommend choosing the Sanchez. Although it’s more expensive to rent than the other bike, it’s faster and gives you a better chance of finishing near the front of the pack. The Sanchez is also a GTA classic, so if you’re as nostalgic as me, the Sanchez is the only choice.

Once you’ve picked your bike, follow the marker to the starting line.

3. How to win the Thrillbillies dirt bike race

The Thrillbillies race features over a dozen competitors, including Jason or Lucia and 13 other riders. Your objective is to beat at least one member of Billy’s crew. Whoever you don’t do the mission as won’t appear in the race, so Jason won’t race against Lucia, for example.

You won’t fail the mission if you don’t win the race. The only thing that changes is how much cash you get at the end of the mission.

Our number one tip to win the race is avoid the other racers. The AI racers are absolutely off their head, and won’t get out your way. One collison can totally end your race, but that’s also the case for the AI crashing into the AI. The run where we actually won the race caused such a pileup that it was a breeze. We hope that happens to you.

After crossing the finish line in any position, Billy will congratulate you and explain that he has more work available for Jason and Lucia. That’s the end of the Thrillbillies mission in GTA 6.

GTA 6 Thrillbillies rewards

The reward for completing Thrillbillies depends on your finishing position in the dirt bike race.

Winning first place earns you $2,500, while lower finishing positions receive smaller payouts.

The money is added to your BuckMe account and can help Jason and Lucia reach their $15,000 savings target for the move to Vice City. We’re almost there.