How to complete The Missing Link in GTA 6.

The Missing Link is a main story mission in GTA 6 that sees Lucia and Andrea attempt to capture a senior cartel member named Monty.

In this The Missing Link walkthrough, we’ll explain how to finish the mission, how to get the unique weapon from this mission, and what you should do with Monty at the end of the mission.

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GTA 6 The Missing Link walkthrough

To unlock The Missing Link, you first need to complete the Company Property mission in Chapter 3.

Once it’s available, travel to Sloppy Molly’s in Watson Bay as Lucia. Make sure you’re playing as Lucia alone, as Andrea is waiting to meet her there.

Meet Andrea in Watson Bay

Head to Sloppy Molly’s and meet Andrea. After the introductory conversation, Lucia changes clothes and follows Andrea across the street into a warehouse hosting an illegal cockfight. You don’t have to take part in this thankfully, just stand around until the next part of the mission starts.

Wait for Andrea to receive a message from her contact. When prompted, head to the entrance beside the bouncer wearing a white suit.

Follow Andrea through the building until you reach Monty in a back room. Monty is a senior Cartel enforcer that Lucia and Andrea are targetting.

Pose for Monty’s photographs

Monty asks Lucia and Andrea to pose for photographs intended for the cartel’s social media accounts.

Enter the back room and follow the on-screen prompts to change poses and take the required pictures. It doesn’t matter what you do in this section, as long as you take the pictures, the mission will continue.

Unfortunately, the meeting soon turns violent. You’ll need to fight Monty using melee attacks until he is knocked unconscious.

Fight your way out of the warehouse

Once Monty is down, enemy gang members arrive and you’ll need to clear a path for Andrea.

Take cover whenever possible and watch the doorways for incoming enemies.

Continue fighting through the warehouse, paying particular attention to the large cockfighting room. Additional enemies arrive through the garage entrance on the right.

Escape to Vice City

Once the building is clear, Andrea and Lucia take Monty outside and put him in the boot of a car.

Get into the vehicle and follow the GPS towards Vice City. Gang members will pursue you, but you should lose them after leaving Hamlet.

Partway through the journey, you’ll be prompted to switch characters and take control of Jason.

Interrogate Monty with Jason

The game will now switch to Jason. As Jason, head to the front of the building and meet Lucia and Andrea.

Open the boot, pull Monty out and escort him towards the backyard at gunpoint. When Raul gives the instruction, knock Monty down.

You’ll then need to operate a loader to suspend Monty over an alligator-filled pool while Raul questions him.

Follow Raul’s instructions carefully, raising and lowering Monty as required. Don’t lower him completely into the water, as this will kill him and prevent you from earning the Professional bonus.

What should you do to Monty?

Once Raul has finished questioning Monty, you’ll be given the choice to put him back on dry land or drop him into the alligator pool.

Both options complete the mission, so the final decision is yours. If you want to get the professional bonus for this mission, you can’t kill Monty. You can complete the mission without killing Monty, you just need to continue to interrogate him.

How to get Monty’s pistol in GTA 6

Monty’s pistol is an optional weapon pickup during The Missing Link.

After knocking out Monty and defeating the first enemy during the warehouse shootout, spin back toward where you came from and return to the photo room. You’ll find the pistol lying on the floor next to him.

Make sure you collect it before progressing through the warehouse, as you won’t get another opportunity to pick it up during the mission. You also can’t reenter this area once the mission is finished, making this weapon missable.

GTA 6 The Missing Link mission rewards

There is no cash reward for finishing The Missing Link.

As mentioned the previous section, you can acquire a unique weapon during an early portion of the mission, which is the main reward.

That’s everything you need to know to complete The Missing Link in GTA 6.