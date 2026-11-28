Here’s how to complete The Cartel Heist in GTA 6, collect all 10 bundles of cash, get the biggest payout and make sure Nicole survives.

The Cartel Heist is the final mission of Chapter 3 in GTA 6. This is the heist that all of the prep missions in Chapter 3 have been leading up to, bringing together the explosive charges, safecracking, and more.

There are two possible endings to The Cartel Heist. In this guide we’ve explained how to complete each of them, as well as some advice for being able to see both endings.

Spoiler warning: This guide contains major story spoilers, including details about Nicole’s fate.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

GTA 6 The Cartel Heist: How to unlock The Cartel Heist

Before starting The Cartel Heist, you’ll need to complete three preparation missions:

Company Property

Safe Word

Hidden Charges

These missions introduce mechanics you’ll need during the robbery and determine how much time you’ll have to complete it.

Complete Company Property

Company Property sees Jason and Lucia helping Brian transport a weapons shipment for Raul.

During the mission, you’ll get some explosive charges from Brian’s friend Pilot Pete. How many charges you get is based on how well you protect the car during the escape at the end of Company Property.

Complete Safe Word

Safe Word introduces the safecracking mechanics you’ll use during the bank robbery.

You’ll need to steal a safe from Gil’s mansion and transport it back to Raul’s compound. Once there, you’ll practice the minigames that you’ll have to use in The Cartel Heist.

Pay attention to the instructions. You can actually practice these techniques as many times as you’d like before the start of The Cartel Heist by returning to Raul’s compound.

Complete Hidden Charges

Hidden Charges is the most important part of the set-up if you want to get the Perfect Heist ending.

Your objective is to plant explosives on three cell towers around Vice City, disrupting communications and delaying the police response. You can only plant three charges if you managed to save all three of them during Company Property.

Make a manual save before proceeding

Once the preparation missions are complete, return to Raul’s planning room in Stockyard.

Before starting the robbery, make a manual save. This will allow you to return to the mission if you want to experience the alternative ending, or if you make a mistake during the latter stages of the heist.

GTA 6 The Cartel Heist walkthrough

Destroy the cell towers

After the opening cutscene, get into the car with Lucia and Nicole. Drive towards the marked location in downtown Vice City and wait for the signal to detonate the explosives.

Once the towers have been destroyed, head towards Sinfrontera National Bank.If you’ve planted all three charges, you’ll have almost 11 minutes before the police can properly respond. Follow the GPS route directly to the bank.

Take control of the bank

Enter the bank and wait for Karim to give you the signal. You’ll need to knock out one of the marked security guards before taking control of the lobby. If you knock out the guard before getting the signal, the heist will start.

Next, gather the customers and employees in the middle of the room. Aim your weapon at anyone who refuses to cooperate and make sure you check the side rooms for additional hostages. In the room to the left of the cashier desk, there’s a hidden guard that will pull a gun on Jason, so knnock them out before they get the chance to do it.

Watch out for anyone attempting to leave the building. Once everyone has been gathered, you’ll switch to Lucia for the next part of the heist.

Get Lex to disable the security system

Take the elevator down to the vault floor with Raul and Nicole.

You’ll find Lex, the bank manager, who needs to disable the security system and open the access door for the getaway truck.Threaten him until he agrees to cooperate, then wait for him to finish operating the security controls.

Don’t knock Lex out before he disables the security system. Doing so will trigger the alarm and compromise the robbery. However, after you get the notification that the security system has been disabled, you can instantly knock him out. You don’t need to wait until he goes across to the wall.

Once he’s finished, crack him on the back of the head, you can move on to the next objective.

Clear the upper floors

You’ll then switch back to Jason, who needs to deal with the remaining security guards. Work your way through the building, taking cover when necessary and eliminating enemies as they appear.

Once the area is clear, head to the elevator on the second floor and make your way to the rooftop. There are more guards waiting outside, so be ready for another fight. Clear the rooftop and climb the ladder to reach the backup security terminal.

You can either interact with the security terminal, or just shoot it and it’ll explose, thus deactivating it.

Crack the bank vault

You’ll return to Lucia, who needs to open the vault with Nicole.

There are three stages to complete, using the techniques introduced during Safe Word.

Drill the locking mechanism

Use the drill to work through the internal mechanism.

Watch the temperature and pressure indicators carefully. Applying too much pressure can cause the drill to overheat, so make small adjustments as you work.

Guide the cable camera

Next, guide the cable camera through the safe.

Follow the internal route, taking care around the sharp right-hand turn before reaching the gold hook.

Once the camera is attached, move on to the final stage.

Open the vault door

Follow the on-screen prompts to hold the mechanism steady while Nicole finishes opening the door.

Collect all 10 cash bundles when you loot the vault

This is the most important part of The Cartel Heist. There are 10 large stacks of cash inside the vault. You must collect every one before the alarm sounds to trigger the Perfect Heist ending. Ignore the smaller loose bills scattered around the room and concentrate on the large bundles.

While you can theoretically blast the smaller safety deposit boxes out the wall and collect even more, especially if you have a lot of time, the cash bundles are, as far as we know, all that contributes to the overall take. The cash bundles are the only thing that contributes to the “Perfect Heist” as well.

Move between the stacks as quickly as possible, making sure you don’t leave any behind. You must collect all 10 cash bundles. Missing even one of them will seemingly prevent Felipe from arriving with the getaway truck. If you don’t manage it, this is the point to reload your save and try again if you’re going for the perfect ending. There’s no way to rescue it from here.

Once you’ve collected the final stack, the mission will determine which ending you receive.

GTA 6 The Cartel Heist endings: How to get the Perfect Heist

There are two possible outcomes to The Cartel Heist, depending on whether you manage to collect all the cash. There is no way to repeat the mission outside of loading an old save, which is why we reccomend you make one before starting this mission, or the outcome will be sealed.

How to get the Perfect Heist ending

If you collect the cash before the alarm goes off, Felipe will arrive with the getaway truck.

This means the crew can escape without having to fight through the police response. Jason and Andrea will arrive in the basement. Before you go, grab the three bags positioned outside the bank vault and follow the crew towards the getaway truck.Load the money and get ready to leave. The crew successfully escapes, and Nicole survives.

You’ll see a short cutscene and the mission will end. This is the only way to get the best possible payout from the heist too. If you don’t manage to collect all the cash and trigger the perfect ending, you’re going to have to blast your way out of the bank and find a new way to escape.

GTA 6 The Cartel Heist emergency escape walkthrough

Fight off the police

After the alarm sounds, the police and Noose agents will begin entering the bank. Take cover and eliminate as many as you can. The game switches between Jason and Lucia at certain moments. From what we played, it doesn’t seem to be tied to taking out a certain number of guards, it is more a cinematic thing.

Stay alive and follow the objective markers and clear each area as best you can before moving forward. Eventually, a SWAT truck will reverse into the lobby. Regroup with the crew and prepare to escape.

Use the smoke grenade launcher

Once the truck has backed up into the lobby, Lucia will climb into the back of it and grab a smoke grenade launcher. From here you can use it to create cover outside the bank and help the crew reach the getaway vehicle. This section seems scripted, rather than basing the smoke cover on where you actually shoot it, so just shoot it vaguely near the getaway bus and the mission will continue.

Help Nicole escape

The game will then switch control to Jason, who is up on the upper levels. Jason needs to help Nicole get out of the bank.

Clear the enemies in the area direcly ooutside the bank, then help Nicole get up. Follow her through the doorway the enemies entered from and turn right towards the stairs. Head down into the basement, watching out for flashbangs and additional enemies. If Nicole dies here, the mission will fail, as you need to get her to the bus later in the mission for this section to continue.

Continue towards the delivery bay and follow the route outside. You’ll eventually reach the armoured Noose vehicle at the top of the ramp. Get inside and wait for Nicole to join you.

Can you save Nicole during this sequence?

No, you can’t save Nicole if you haven’t managed to grab all the money.

Although Jason manages to get her out of the bank, Nicole’s death is scripted during the emergency escape ending.

Defend the bus

The mission switches back to Lucia, who’s now travelling with the rest of the crew on a bus across Vice City. You’ll need to defend the vehicle against pursuing police cars.

Use the rear-facing weapon to shoot vehicles approaching from behind, and listen to Raul’s warnings when enemies approach from either side. Aim at the wheels of the cars that are pursuing the bus in order to make them to swerve into the other cars. While you can use focus mode to slow things down and take out the drivers, you’ll be getting shot constantly, so there isn’t much time to let focus mode recover.

Eventually, a cutscene will happen where a truck will tear the roof off the bus. Raul will hand you a grenade launcher with unlimited ammunition.

Use it to destroy the pursuing vehicles and deal with the police helicopter.

Escape along the freeway

The final section switches back to Jason, who’s driving an armoured Brigade. Catch up with the bus and position the vehicle alongside it. Once you’re close enough, Jason will push Nicole onto the bus and then jump across himself. At this point, you’ll start driving the bus.

Continue driving along the freeway until Raul tells you to take a left. The playable part of the mission is now over, and all that’s left is to watch the last cutscene as the mission concludes.

GTA 6 The Cartel Heist rewards

Your reward depends on which ending you receive.

Perfect Heist – $150,000

Emergency Escape – $100,000

You’ll also unlock the Break the Bank trophy or achievement for completing the mission.

Following the robbery, the story moves into Chapter 4. You’ll have the option to spend some time with Jason and Lucia or continue directly to the next main story mission, Ocean Beach.