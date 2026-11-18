Swamped is the seventeenth mission of this GTA 6 walkthrough. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Swamped mission, highlight any collectibles, and explain any choices that can be made as part of the mission.

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As part of our complete walkthrough of GTA 6, we’re striving to avoid spoilers as much as possible. As such, we’ll be describing the playable elements of these missions, while totally avoiding (where possible) any cutscene spoilers that we can.

For example, this guide covers a big moment in the early game; however, we won’t type it out, we’ll point you in the right direction to enjoy it yourself.

Once Lucia has been released from jail and you have access to both playable characters, many missions in GTA 6 can be accessed at the same time. For the sake of this GTA 6 walkthrough, we’ve listed the missions in the order that they appear in the in-game story recap.

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GTA 6 Swamped Mission Complete Walkthrough

Swamped begins by speaking to Brian at the bar, and then getting in to his truck. The pair of you head to the Kingfisher camp in an attempt to reconcile after all the violence in the last few missions. You’ll get to the Kingfisher camp and walk through it to speak to a few of the Kingfishers at the far end.

While you’re doing this, Lori is watching both of you with her rifle. When things go terribly wrong and the reality of the situation is clear, it’s time to escape with Brian. While you’re escaping, Lori is captured, so you now have to get to Lori with Brian.

There are many Kingfishers in this part of the mission, and while you don’t have to kill all of them to progress, getting out of this part of the camp is tough without killing a significant number of them.

When you get to the edge of the camp, get in the helicopter, and go after Lori. You’ll be able to snipe at the Kingfishers as they attempt to flee with Lori. Here you’ll be prompted to destroy the truck, which will take out a significant number of them.

You can kill Lori’s kidnapper here, which will end the mission, but if they manage to get away, they’ll jump on a fanboat, at which point Jason can pursue them. Here, either get close enough with another fanboat that you can jump across, or simpy shoot the Kingfisher that’s driving the boat.

The main failstates here are that the Kingfishers escape with Lori, or you accidentally shoot her. Avoid both of these and you shouldn’t have too many problems. That’s the end of the Swamped mission walkthrough for GTA 6.