Slam Dunk is the twenty-ninth mission in GTA 6.

In this mission, Lucia needs to help Dunk, a local vagrant who will help Lucia find painkillers for Jason, with meeting and old contact. This Slam Dunk walkthrough is spoiler-free, as are all of our GTA 6 mission walkthroughs.

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GTA 6 Slam Dunk Walkthrough

As the mission begins, speak to Dunk outisde his trailer. He’ll tell you that his master plan is to shake down a doctor that used to provide him with pills. Follow him to where the doctor now works, and stake it out.

Here, you’ll wait for a time of day change. It doesn’t matter when you start this mission, this part will always force a time of day change while you and Dunk stand next to the garbage.

Go into the shop and speak to the doctor. After a while, Dunk will force him into your car, and now it’s time to go to the docks. As you approach the docks, you’ll notice a large gang member presence. Head towards the gate, and Dunk and the doctor will speak to them.

It will go poorly, so now it’s time to escape. You need to reverse the car here. If you drive forward, you will almost certainly be killed, which will fail the mission. Reverse the car, spin it round and escape.

As you drive away, Doctor Bill will attempt to escape. When he does this, park the car and chase him. Put him back in the car and drive to the meeting spot.

Another social interaction nailed, this meeting also goes badly wrong. Defend yourself from the gang members, before running into the abandonned building and finding Dunk. After he finds the score of a lifetime, take him back to his trailer to complete the mission.