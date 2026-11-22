GTA 6’s Skunk Ape mission is one of the best side quests in the game, and rewards the player with a lot of cash, and a unique weapon.

Jason teams up with a local weirdo named Kirk to track down a mysterious Bigfoot-like creature known as Mr. Mangrove.

There are three missions in this questline. In this GTA 6 Skunk Ape guide, we’ve explained how to trigger the mission, the rewards for each section of the questline, and much more. So read on to find out how to start the Skunk Ape questline, and what you’ll get for completing it.

Here’s how to complete every GTA 6 Skunk Ape mission, find the tree effigies and unlock all the available rewards.

After you’re finished with Skunk Ape, if you need more GTA 6 guides? Then check out our GTA 6 Guide Hub.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

How to start the GTA 6 Skunk Ape questline

To begin the Skunk Ape questline, find one of Kirk’s flyers advertising his search for the mysterious creature. These can be found at locations including Skeeter’s bar in Hamlet and the Rusty Anchor in Key Lento, the game’s starting area.

You can start this questline in Chapter 1, but you’ll need to progress to Chapter 2 to complete it.

Or, you can start the Skunk Ape questline by encountering Skunk Ape in the open world. After this, Kirk will contact you. Once this happens, you’ll get a mission marker. Head towards Pelican River in Mariana County at night to meet Kirk beside his truck.

Skunk Ape Mission 1: Search for the Skunk Ape

Speak with Kirk and follow his drone into the swamp. It’s worth equipping your flashlight before heading into the woods, as visibility is limited.

Eventually, you’ll reach a nesting site. Investigate the area and follow Kirk’s instructions before heading towards the feeding site. Examine the feeding area and inspect the claw marks on a nearby tree to the east.

Kirk eventually spots Mr. Mangrove, triggering a chase through the swamp. You won’t catch the creature, but you’ll discover a strange wooden effigy attached to a tree.

Inspect the carving and zoom in to examine it. A huge wild boar will then appear and charge towards you.Run back towards Kirk’s truck, marked on your minimap. The boar will knock you down, but Kirk intervenes and saves you. That’s the first part of the Skunk Ape questline in GTA 6 complete.

Mission reward: $1,000.

Skunk Ape Mission 2: Search for Tree Effigies

After completing the first mission, wait for Kirk to contact you again. He’ll ask you to investigate additional carvings left behind by Mr. Mangrove.

Travel to the search area in Pelican Valley, Mariana County, and locate three wooden effigies attached to trees.

From my testing, there are mulitple possible locations that the effigys can appear, but you only need to inspect three to complete the objective. Below is where I found the effigys, but it’s possible that they appear in other dense bush areas.

An airboat is particularly useful here, as several effigies are separated by waterways. Use your flashlight to search the trees and look for wooden carvings from the first mission.

When you find an effigy, approach it and interact with it to examine the markings. Also, it’s probably easier to do this at night, since the orange glow that comes off the effigys is much brighter. Once you’ve inspected three tree effigies, the mission will end.

Mission reward: Nothing.

Skunk Ape Mission 3: Help Kirk Find Mr. Mangrove

The final mission, Help Kirk Find Mr. Mangrove becomes available after you reach Chapter 2.

Wait for Kirk’s message and meet him near Cottonmouth Lake at night.Climb aboard Kirk’s helicopter to begin the hunt. He’ll provide a unique sniper rifle, the Mister Mangrove Laird 350. What makes this sniper unique is that it is a tranqulizer sniper, rather than blowing Skunk Ape to bits. You’ll keep this sniper rifle after the mission.

Use the helicopter’s spotlight to locate Mr. Mangrove in the swamp. Once Kirk spots the creature, aim your tranquilizer rifle and fire several rounds at it. It doesn’t actually matter if you hit him or not, you’re essentially waiting for Kirk to get to the point where he’ll land the helecopter.

Follow Mr Mangrove towards an abandoned shack and enter the building. Unfortunately, attempting to pick up Mr Mangrove exposes you to his strange pollen, triggering a hallucination. There’s no way to avoid this, so head towards Mr Mangrove to start the next part of the mission.

You’ll temporarily control a frog and need to eat flies at three locations around the swamp. In order to find the flies, you need to find dead animals that are around the dock. If you’re struggling to find them, the minimap will start to point them. They aren’t massively aggro, but there are alligators while completing this section, so keep an eye out.

After eating the flies, you’ll control a fly and need to return towards the helicopter. Listen to Kirk’s conversation with the pilot to discover the truth about Mr Mangrove and his real identity.

GTA 6 Skunk Ape ending: Should you shoot Kirk or Mr Mangrove?

The final encounter presents three choices:

Shoot Mr Mangrove: Kirk captures the creature. Confront him about his intentions and negotiate a $10,000 payment for your silence. This is the best option if you want the additional cash reward.

Kirk captures the creature. Confront him about his intentions and negotiate a $10,000 payment for your silence. This is the best option if you want the additional cash reward. Shoot Kirk: Mr Mangrove escapes, and you receive no additional money.

Mr Mangrove escapes, and you receive no additional money. Shoot neither: Refuse to intervene and allow the situation to play out without taking sides. You won’t receive the bonus payment.

Regardless of your decision, the mission ends.

If you shot Mr Mangrove, head back outside and watch Kirk take off in the helecopter with Mr Mangrove in the back of the helecopter. It’s well worth it.