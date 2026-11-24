Here’s how to complete Sinfrontera National Bank in GTA 6.

Sinfrontera National Bank is a Raul mission which forms part of Chapter 3’s overall main quest, The Cartel Heist. During this mission, Jason and Lucia will head to Sinfrontera National Bank to scope out the place ahead of the big day.

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GTA 6 Sinfrontera National Bank Walkthrough

To unlock this mission, you must first complete Credit Check in Chapter 3. Afterwards, Raul will call Jason and Lucia and ask them to meet him at Sinfrontera National Bank in Tequesta. Travel to the bank, which is marked on the map to begin the mission.

Enter The Bank

Head up the main staircase and enter Sinfrontera National Bank through the front entrance. You’ll be playing as Lucia during this section of the mission, with Jason following you.

Follow Jason

Once inside, follow Jason towards the nearby table. Interact with it to lean against it and blend in with the other customers. Avoid approaching the elevators or restricted areas, as security guards may question you. If they do, defuse the situation and walk back to Jason.

Inspect The Bank’s Security Features

Activate Focus to highlight the security features around the lobby. Hold the inspection button when looking at each target. As shown in the image above, when you’re inspecting a feature that is mission critical, a pink dot will appear next to it in the bottom right corner.

You’ll need to look at:

The security cameras: Located above the bank counter.

Man in the pink suit: Standing behind Jason.

Security guards: Two guards positioned beside the elevators.

The security panel: Located between the two elevators.

Bank counter staff: Also worth inspecting if the mission hasn’t progressed after identifying the other targets.

Make sure you inspect each feature rather than simply looking at it. Once you’ve done all of them, the mission will progress automatically. If the mission fails to progress, go back through the list above and inspect them again. Usually the characters will comment on each thing, which is the signal that you’ve inspecting it properly.

Meet Raul And Andrea

Once you’ve finished inspecting the security features, Raul will contact you and ask you to come upstairs.

Head to the meeting area, where Raul and Andrea are sitting on two chairs reading. Interact with the chair to sit down and trigger the final cutscene which will conclude the mission.

Raul explains that the crew needs to find Nicole Park, the bank’s security expert, before proceeding with the robbery. This leads directly into the game’s next mission, Security Expert. There is no break between these missions.

GTA 6 Sinfrontera National Bank Rewards

There is no cash reward for completing this mission.