Wondering how to find the Missing Persons in GTA 6?

This guide shows you exactly where to find each body, and it explains how the quest plays out depending on your choices. We’ll also explain when you can start the mission, and how to decipher the clues to solve the mystery.

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How to Start the GTA 6 Serial Killer Mission

The GTA 6 Missing Persons investigation becomes available during Chapter 2, once Lucia has been unlocked and both protagonists are available.

To begin the quest, you’ll need to visit the Starlet Motel in Port Gellhorn. This is your safehouse in Chapter 2.

Follow these steps:

Travel to the Starlet Motel in Port Gellhorn.

Enter the motel’s reception office.

Look for the Missing Persons posters displayed on the wall.

Approach one of the posters and examine it.

The Kelly County Tip Line will be added to your phone contacts.

Although examining the poster gives you the phone number, calling it won’t immediately reveal the location of the missing tourists. Instead, you’ll need to investigate an abandoned warehouse near Moses’s garage to discover the first clues.

How to Find the Serial Killer’s Warehouse

The abandoned warehouse is located directly across the road from Moses’s garage in Port Gellhorn.

When you arrive, you’ll notice that the main shutter entrance is closed. You can open it with a Slim Jim, or, alternatively you can go to the side of the building and crawl through the small gap in the wall. Once inside, you’ll instantly realise you’re in the lair of a serial killer. You now need to find his trophy room.

You’ll eventually reach a disturbing room containing lockers, photographs and newspaper clippings connected to the missing tourists. These images provide the clues needed to find the missing people.

Use your in-game phone to photograph all three sets of evidence. The images will be saved in your Gallery under the Creepy Photos album. You’ll take these automatically, and they’ll sync to both Jason and Lucia’s phone. These photos are what we’re going to use to find the bodies.

The bodies can be discovered in any order, so you don’t have to follow a particular sequence.

GTA 6 All Missing Person Locations

There are three missing person locations to discover during the serial killer investigation. Each of them has photograph associated with them that point to where the bodies are buried.

After finding each body, interact with it and select the Report Body option. Your character will contact the Kelly County Tip Line to report the discovery.

Missing Person Location – Pink Car in the Junkyard

The first missing person can be found inside a pink car at a junkyard in Port Gellhorn.

This is arguably the easiest body to locate because the junkyard is close to the Pay ‘n’ Spray.

To find the pink car body:

Open your map and locate the Pay ‘N’ Spray in Port Gellhorn, which we’ve marked on the map above.

Travel towards the nearby junkyard.

Search the abandoned vehicles for a bright pink car.

If you use Focus Mode, the car will glow.

Look for the vehicle with the PRTYGRL licence plate.

Approach the pink vehicle and open its trunk.

Examine the remains inside and select Report Body.

Your character will automatically contact the Kelly County Tip Line to report the discovery.

Once the call finishes, you can move on to the next missing person.

Missing Person Location – Abandoned Trailer Park

The second missing person is hidden underneath the floorboards of an abandoned trailer in northern Port Gellhorn. The easiest way to find this location is to look for the large, rusted water tower overlooking the northern part of town.

Follow these steps:

Travel towards the North of Port Gellhorn.

Look for the large water tower.

Head towards the abandoned trailer park directly underneath it.

Search for the pale blue trailer with a door that will open.

Enter the trailer and inspect the floor.

Look for a loose floorboard on the right-hand side.

Interact with the floorboard to reveal the missing person’s remains.

Select Report Body to contact the Kelly County Tip Line.

After reporting the discovery, you’ll receive another phone interaction connected to the investigation.

Missing Person Location – Sunken Car

The third missing person is the hardest to locate because the photograph only shows a damaged tree beside a body of water. There are several trees in this area that look like the correct one. The picture also looks like it could referring to the air field across the water, but the body is actually found in this swamp.

You’ll need to travel west of Port Gellhorn towards Wild Hog Point and search the surrounding marshland.

To find the third body:

Open your map and mark where we’re standing in the image above.

Once there, head towards the water.

Search the shallow water for a partially submerged rusty car.

Approach the vehicle and interact with it.

Examine the remains inside and select Report Body.

The car is difficult to spot because much of it is underwater. There’s a dry patch of land just before it. I reccomend doing this during the day for the best results.

Be careful when searching the surrounding water, as alligators can be found in this area. Once you’ve reported the third body, you’ll have completed the main part of the Missing Persons investigation.

How to Find the GTA 6 Serial Killer – Alvan West

After reporting all three missing people, you’ll eventually receive another call from the Kelly County Tip Line. The person on the other end will ask you to return to the abandoned warehouse near Moses’s garage. This is where you’ll discover the identity of the serial killer, if you haven’t guessed it already from his voice.

After all that effort, the person responsible for operating the tip line is Alvan West, who has been following your investigation. Return to the warehouse and enter through the same hidden opening on its right-hand side. Once inside, make your way back to the Kill Room and speak to Alvan.

He’ll explain that he has discovered evidence connected to another missing victim and ask you to investigate an additional locker. However, the photograph inside reveals something much more disturbing: an image of Jason and Lucia. Alvan then attacks, triggering the final part of the hidden investigation.

Should You Visit Alvan West Alone or Together?

When returning to the warehouse, you have two possible approaches.

You can investigate with Jason or Lucia alone, or bring your partner along. Your decision affects how the final encounter plays out and which rewards you can obtain. Here’s what happens with each choice.

Visit Alvan West Alone

If you visit Alvan West alone, he’ll attack your character after revealing the photograph of Jason and Lucia.

He uses a drug to incapacitate you before taking you to an abandoned mine.

You’ll then automatically switch to the other protagonist, who must track down the location and rescue their partner.This route leads to a longer final encounter involving exploration, combat and a confrontation with Alvan.

Doing it this way also gives Jason or Lucia the opportunity to collect additional weapons hidden throughout the mine. You can return to the mine after the mission.

Visit Alvan West Together

Alternatively, you can visit Alvan West with both Jason and Lucia.

This changes how the encounter plays out.

When Alvan attempts to attack your character, your partner intervenes and kills him before the mission can continue into the abandoned mine sequence. This is the quicker way to finish the investigation, although it means missing out on the additional weapon rewards available through the mine route.

How to Rescue Your Partner From the Abandoned Mine

If you choose to visit Alvan West alone, the investigation continues at an abandoned mine. After being incapacitated, your character will be restrained and taken to the mine. You’ll then automatically switch to the other protagonist, who receives a message explaining what has happened.

Follow the GPS to reach the abandoned mine. Once you get there, enter the mine and equip your flashlight. Follow the tunnels while searching for your missing partner. If you’re having trouble, you can use Focus Mode to find the correct direction to explore.

Once you get to your partner, let them out, and Alvan will attack you. Now you need to chase him down through the mines and kill him. Alvan will attempt to surprise you during the chase, so keep your weapon ready and pay attention to the surrounding tunnels.

Once you kill Alvan, you and your partner will leave the mine, and the mission will end.

GTA 6 Missing Persons Quest Rewards

Completing the Missing Persons investigation unlocks several potential rewards, depending on which route you choose. There are three weapons in the mine. They are:

Island Poacher FF-50 Find inside the abandoned mine

Mahi Nipper 38 Find inside the abandoned mine

Mason and Keen Longshot Find inside the abandoned mine

You can also find Alvan’s glasses on his body after you kill him.

If you choose to visit Alvan with both protagonists, you’ll miss the chance to get his glasses.

That’s everything you need to know about GTA 6 Missing Persons.