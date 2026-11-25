Grand Theft Auto 6 is a parody of the modern day, so of course it features a bunch of crypto bros hyping up their latest coin.

AudaCity promises to be a metaverse with homes, businesses, and more. It’ll all be funded by Dacity Coin, a cryptocurrency that Papa AudaCity and his engineers are attempting to shoot to the moon.

Completing Papa AudaCity’s events will reward you with Dacity Coin, but no actual cash. In this guide, we’re breaking down when you should sell your Dacity Coin for maximum profit in Grand Theft Auto 6.

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How to start the Papa AudaCity questline – GTA 6

You’ll be able to meet Papa AudaCity in Chapter 3. Check the board on the wall near the exit of your apartment building, and it’ll give you a quest marker on the South side of Vice Beach — you don’t need to view the board to unlock the event; it’s just helpful.

How to sell Dacity Coin – GTA 6

You will earn Dacity Coin for every event you participate in with Papa AudaCity, and you will be given the option to sell your collected Dacity Coin in the final mission for Papa AudaCity.

When to sell Dacity Coin for max profit – GTA 6

In the final Papa AudaCity mission, you’ll be going to the launch party. While in the elevator on the way up to the party, you’ll take out your phone to check the AudaCity App. After all of the events, you’ll have 5000 DCTY, worth $22,350. Not bad.

When you get the option, you should cash out immediately. If you know crypto bros and you know Rockstar Games, then you’ll know that this whole crypto scheme has been one big rug pull, and the Dacity Coin you’ve earned will be completely worthless by the time the mission ends. Get out while you still can.