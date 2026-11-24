Wondering how to complete Security Expert in GTA 6?

Security Expert is one of the missions that lead up to Chapter 3’s finale, The Cartel Heist. This mission continues directly from the last mission, Sinfrontera National Bank. In this mission you’ll kidnap Nicole, a security expert that will help with the heist.

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GTA 6 Security Expert Mission Walkthrough

Security Expert becomes available immediately after completing the Sinfrontera National Bank mission in Chapter 3.

Once the previous mission ends, the game will automatically cut to Jason and Lucia travel to Waning Sands in Leonard County to locate Nicole.

There is no separate mission marker to find beforehand, as Security Expert starts automatically.

Find Nicole’s House

Drive towards the marked location in Waning Sands. As you approach the house, Jason will ask you to drive past slowly so you can assess the guards. The place is swarming with security, so you’re going to have to sneak in.

Continue past the property and park your vehicle nearby.

Sneak Into The House

Follow Jason around the back of the property. Wait for a guard to leave through the back door before entering.

Once inside, cross the hallway and head towards the closed bedroom in the north-east corner of the house. Use Focus Mode to keep tabs on where the security guards are in the house. We don’t know if being spotted triggers a mission failure, or a shootout.

A cutscene will play, after which Nicole will be unconscious on the floor.

Escape With Nicole

Pick Nicole up and follow Jason back outside.

It’s important to stay directly behind him as you make your way around the property. This allows you to avoid the guards without triggering an alarm.

Once you reach your car, open the boot and launch Nicole inside. If you have a stash in the boot of your car from a previous crime, the game will ignore it for this mission, so you’ll always be able to stash her.

Take Nicole To The Planning Room

Leave the area quickly and drive towards Raul’s planning room in Stockyard.

Once you arrive, a cutscene will reveal why Raul wanted Nicole. He knows she’s been stealing from La Polilla Negra and explains that her bosses in the cartel intends to kill her after her current assignment.

Nicole agrees to join Raul’s crew, completing the mission. That’s everything you need to know about how to complete Security Expert in GTA 6.

GTA 6 Security Expert Mission Rewards

Security Expert doesn’t provide a cash reward. However, successfully completing the mission recruits Nicole Park to Raul’s crew, providing an important specialist for the upcoming Cartel Heist.